Eric Chelle is set to be in charge of his first matches since he was appointed as the head coach of the Super Eagles

Nigeria take on Rwanda and Zimbabwe in the forthcoming crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches

A former Nigerian international, Benedict Iroha, has sent a message for the squad ahead of the games

Former Nigerian international Benedict Iroha has urged Eric Chelle to ensure his team is prepared for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Nigeria take on Rwanda in Kigali on March 21 and then host Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo four days later.

The Super Eagles have struggled in the campaign, having failed to win any of their four matches played so far.

Ben Iroha says Nigeria need victory against Rwanda and Zimbabwe. Photo: Todd Warshaw.

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria played 1-1 draws with Lesotho, Zimbabwe and South Africa respectively before losing 2-1 to Benin Republic in Abidjan.

The three-time African champions are fifth on the log with 3 points, while Rwanda, South Africa and Benin lead the pack with 7 points each, as per ESPN.

Victory over Rwanda right there at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali can reposition the team in the qualification series.

Iroha, who was part of the national team set up between 1990 and 1998, disclosed that securing back-to-back wins against the Amavubi and then Zimbabwe is the only way to revive Nigeria’s chances of reaching the tournament co-hosted by Mexico, the USA, and Canada.

The 55-year-old said, as per Complete Sports:

“It’s not just about our chances against Rwanda; for me, the key issue is Rwanda leading the group. It all comes down to how prepared, determined, and ready the Super Eagles are to win in Kigali.

"That’s the only way we can start believing in our qualification hopes. Our current position in the group table isn’t good enough after four rounds of matches.

"But a win in Kigali and another follow-up victory against Zimbabwe in Uyo will restore hope that the 2026 World Cup dream is still achievable.”

Iroha sends message to Eric Chelle

Fans remain unconvinced if the newly appointed Malian tactician Eric Chelle can lead the team to the 'promised' land, but Iroha stressed that it is about preparedness and commitment.

He added:

“Where were we before he (Eric Chelle) came? Why are we where we are now? The focus should be on moving forward and overcoming every obstacle, starting with these two crucial games.

“Nigerians should rally around the coach, support the team, and expect the players to give their 100% in all the matches ahead."

Eric Chelle is set to lead Nigeria against Rwanda and Zimbabwe. Photo: ISSOUF SANOGO.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen shares Chelle’s warning to Super Eagles

Legit.ng earlier reported that Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen disclosed that he spoke to the manager ahead of the games later this month and crucial advice was given to the entire team.

The forward admitted that he knew the manager from the last edition of AFCON when Chelle coached his nation, Mali, to a quarter-final finish in an impressive effort.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng