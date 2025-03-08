AFCON winner Segun Odegbami has expressed support for Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle ahead of the World Cup qualifiers this month

The Nigerian football legend believes the national team will transform under the Malian coach shortly

Chelle, 47, was appointed as the head coach of the senior national team in January, succeeding interim coach Augustine Eguavoen

Segun Odegbami has expressed confidence that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle will build a formidable team with the players available.

The former Super Eagles captain stated that the Malian coach has demonstrated the ability to bring back the golden era of Nigerian football.

Nigeria currently sits in fifth position in Group C of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers with four points.

Former Super Eagles captain Segun Odegbami has expressed total support for coach Eric Chelle. Photo by: Paul Gilham.

Source: Getty Images

Odegbami strongly behind Chelle

Ex-international Segun Odegbami said Eric Chelle has been collating the data of in-form Nigeria stars at home and abroad adding that he is compelled to support the Malian.

According to the Soccernet, the All African Games silver medallist described Chelle’s approach as reminiscent of Clemens Westerhof, the Dutch tactician who won the 1994 AFCON.

Chief Odegbami claimed to have gotten an insight into the coach’s blueprint for the Super Eagles. The Nigeria legend said Chelle is not in Nigeria for the money but to create history for Nigeria.

He said via Complete Sports:

"He has spent endless hours watching each one of the players at least five times in different matches to know them well.

“He is almost ready now. He would use the natural strength of Nigerian players to form his style of play – pressing hard when they lose the ball, spreading out and playing with confidence, strength, and speed when they are in possession. Getting to opposing goals in the shortest possible time and with the fewest number of passes.

“Finally, it was clear he was not in Nigeria for the money that he would make. He wants to create history for the country and for himself.”

1980 AFCON winner Segun Odegbami said coach Eric Chelle will recreate the golden era with the crop of Super Eagles players. Photo by: Peter Robinson/EMPICS.

Source: Getty Images

Adeniyi sees another Westerhof in Chelle

The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Adewale Adeniyi, has compared Super Eagles manager Eric Chelle to former coach Clemens Westerhof.

According to ScoreNigeria, Adeniyi described the Malian coach as an unknown figure poised to make history with Nigeria. He said via Eagles 7 FM:

“Eric is an unknown coach who is ready to give everything because history beckons; he’s another Westerhof.

“He wants to qualify the biggest team in Africa for the World Cup, as it would be a great addition to his CV.

“He’s a serious-minded coach who engages his players.

“He’s not in Nigeria for the money—he earned much more at his former club.

“His bigger motivation is to make history, and he hopes to pass this drive onto the entire team.

“Hopefully, this passion and enthusiasm will be there for the first must-win match in Rwanda.”

Former Nigeria star blast Chelle

Legit.ng earlier reported that Former Golden Eaglet goalkeeper Dele Abubakar has slammed Chelle for excluding Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi despite having an expansive list of 39 players.

Nigeria are fifth in Group C with three points from the first four games, above Zimbabwe and behind Rwanda, Benin Republic, South Africa, and Lesotho.

The manager's first two games will be against Rwanda and Zimbabwe, two must-win games if Nigeria wants to have any hope of qualifying for the tournament in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng