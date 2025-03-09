Eric Chelle is set to officially begin his spell as the head coach of the Nigerian national football team

The Franco-Malian tactician will be in charge when the Super Eagles take on Rwanda and Zimbabwe in the World Cup qualifiers

Segun Odegbami seems pleased with Chelle's appointment as he likens the manager to Clemens Westerhof

Nigerian football legend Segun Odegbami has finally aired his opinion over the appointment of Eric Chelle as the new Super Eagles coach.

As soon as the NFF announced the Malian as the new gaffer, there were mixed reactions among football fans and some ex-internationals.

Many claim the tactician does not have what it takes to lead a national football team as big as Nigeria.

Chelle led Mali to the quarter-final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast where they lost to the host after extra-time.

Nigeria reached the final of the competition, but the Elephants pulled a stunning fight back, claiming a 2-1 win to win the title.

After the game, Odegbami, who had been a vocal critic of foreign coaches, told the NFF to relieve the then head coach Jose Peseiro of his duties.

The 'Mathematical' suggested that the Super Eagles would have beaten Ivory Coast with a tactical coach.

Peseiro was later relieved of his duties, and technical director Augustine Eguavoen was told to take charge on a temporary basis.

The NFF then appointed Finidi George as the new head coach but after less than two months, the ex-international resigned.

On January 7, Chelle was confirmed as the new Super Eagles head coach and the tactician has been told to qualify the team for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Odegbami speaks on Eric Chelle

Odegbami seems pleased with the new technical crew and the former Super Eagles winger said as per Business Day.

“He evaluates both foreign-born and homegrown Nigerian players through different criteria for his analysis. He has spent countless hours watching each player in at least five different matches to understand their strengths and weaknesses.

“He is almost ready now. He intends to leverage the natural strengths of Nigerian players—pressing hard when they lose the ball, spreading out and playing with confidence, strength, and speed when in possession.

"The goal is to reach the opponent’s net in the shortest time possible with the fewest number of passes.”

“These are tactics taken straight from Father Tiko and Clemens Westerhof’s football philosophy. He reminded me of how Nigerian football was at its best—quick forwards, swift counterattacks, and explosive strength and speed down the flanks."

Rwanda ready for Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rwanda national team head coach, Adel Amrouche, is talking tough ahead of the forthcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Amrouche will lead the Amavubi when they host Nigeria at a full-capacity Amahoro Stadium on March 21.

Five days later, they trade tackles with the Crocodiles of Lesotho at the same venue in their bid to cement their position at the top of the group.

