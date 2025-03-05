Ethan Nwaneri was sensational in Arsenal's 7-1 thumping of PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League

The youngster is still eligible to represent Nigeria at the national team level, but he has been urged to play for England

Nwaneri's name was missing from Eric Chelle's 39-man provisional list, but the star needs to wait till March 15 when Thomas Tuchel will unveil the England squad

Former Chelsea star Joe Cole has disclosed that Ethan Nwaneri, who has an outstanding performance for Arsenal, should go straight into Thomas Tuchel’s first England squad.

Nwaneri, who is set to clock 18, is eligible to represent Nigeria at the senior national team level due to his parents.

The attacking midfielder became the third-youngest player to ever get a goal in the Champions League knockout stage.

Ethan Nwaneri has been told to play for England. Photo: Stuart MacFarlane.

Source: Getty Images

He scored Arsenal’s second goal during their historic 7-1 victory on Tuesday night.

Another academy product Myles Lewis-Skelly produced the assist for Nwaneri in the 21st minute of the one-sided encounter.

It was the very first time that two English teenagers combined to score a goal in the history of the competition, Yahoo reports.

A former England midfielder, Joe Cole, is excited with Nwaneri's performance, branding him as the most exciting young footballer in England and maybe Europe.

England head coach Thomas Tuchel is set to make public his list for the forthcoming World Cup qualifiers and Cole calls for the inclusion of the youngster.

Joe Cole told TNT Sports.

"For me, I’m certainly bringing him. He’s that good I don’t think he needs the Under-21s, in my opinion.

"He needs to go straight in with Thomas Tuchel, use him, get him around the players, bringing him off the bench, blooding him in.

"He’s an England player for the next 10 to 15 years. Wonderful talent. Great mentality. He’s at the right club at the right time.

"I would be stunned if Thomas Tuchel doesn’t look at him and wants to bring him into the next squad.”

Eric Chelle snubs Nwaneri

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has named a 39-man provisional list ahead of the forthcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Ethan Nwaneri is not named in Eric Chelle's provisional list. Photo: Shaun Botterill.

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria take on the Amavubi of Rwanda in Kigali on March 21 before flying to Uyo where they host the Warriors of Zimbabwe four days later.

Notable names like Nwaneri were missing on the list with many calling on the impressive star to switch allegiance.

Earlier reports suggested that the NFF officials has urged ex-Arsenal star Alex Iwobi to try to woo the player for Nigeria.

Bassey urges Nwaneri to choose Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian defender Calvin Bassey has made a passionate plea to young players of Nigerian descent, including Ethan Nwaneri, to choose Nigeria over England.

The Fulham star, who faced a similar decision before committing to the Super Eagles in 2022, believes more dual-national players should embrace their Nigerian heritage and contribute to the country’s football success.

Fikayo Tomori, Bukayo Saka and Tammy Abraham, and are some of the dual-eligible players Nigeria has lost to England in recent years

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng