Eric Chelle has been told to select players based on merit as Nigeria set to take on Rwanda and Zimbabwe

Chelle has named 39 players in his provisional list, but the squad must be cut to 23 days before the crucial matches

Peter Ijeh has cautioned the tactician on how to approach the matches as Nigeria seek their first win in the qualifiers

Former Nigerian international Peter Ijeh says naming a 23-man final list for the forthcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers should be based on merit.

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has named a 39-man provisional list for the crucial fixtures against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

The three-time African champions take a trip to Kigali where they face the Amavubi at the packed Amahoro Stadium on March 21.

Eric Chelle has been told to pick players based on merit. Photo: SIA KAMBOU.

Source: Getty Images

Five days later, they host the Warriors inside the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

Nigeria are condemned to pick maximum points from the two matches should they hope to reposition themselves in the qualifiers.

The Super Eagles languish in fifth position in the group with just three points from the four matches played so far.

They played 1-1 draws with Lesotho, Zimbabwe and South Africa respectively before losing 2-1 to the Republic of Benin.

After your matches each, Rwanda, South Africa and Benin all have seven points each, as per ESPN.

Heading into Match Day 5, Ijeh urged the newly appointed technical crew to approach the matches based on merit.

Ijeh told Legit.ng:

"Game approach should be on merit. Weighing the strengths and weakness of the team likewise the the opponent and create a formation for More dominance .

"Though all formations has its strengths and weaknesses, it is the players on various positions that will make that differences."

Peter Ijeh remains a cult hero at Norwegian club Viking FK Stavanger. Photo: Olli H.

Source: Getty Images

Rwanda coach draws battle line against Nigeria

Meanwhile, the newly appointed head coach of the Rwandan national team Adel Amrouche has suggested that Nigeria are beatable.

The 56-year-old said:

“We should believe we can do something special. I will do all my best to achieve, but I alone do not have the magic wand, together we will make Rwanda to be the best in Africa.”

Amrouche has managed several national teams on the African continent including Kenya, Equatorial Guinea, Tanzania and Libya.

Segun Odegbami speaks on Chelle's appointment

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Nigerian international Segun Odegbami has finally aired his opinion over the appointment of Eric Chelle as the new Super Eagles coach.

There had been mixed reactions among football fans and some ex-internationals following the appointment of the Malian tactician.

Many claim the tactician does not have what it takes to lead a national football team as big as Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng