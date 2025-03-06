The Super Eagles are looking to bounce back to winning ways when the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers resume

Eric Chelle has released his provisional squad comprising of 39 players for the crucial must-win games for the Super Eagles

Nigeria’s best possible XI to face Rwanda features Osimhen, Lookman, and Iwobi leading the Super Eagles attack

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are gearing up for a crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Rwanda, determined to bounce back after their disappointing 2-1 loss to Benin Republic.

With Nigeria’s World Cup hopes on the line, the three-time African champions must secure maximum points in their upcoming fixtures against Rwanda and Zimbabwe to boost their chances of qualifying for the global football competition.

Eric Chelle has released a 39-man provisional squad for Nigeria's upcoming World Cup qualifiers versus Rwanda and Zimbabwe. Photo by Sia Kambou

Under the guidance of newly appointed head coach Eric Chelle, the Super Eagles are entering a new chapter in their campaign.

According to the Super Eagles, Chelle recently announced his first-ever provisional squad, comprising 39 players, sparking excitement and debate among Nigerian football fans.

Key inclusions in the Super Eagles squad

One of the biggest talking points in Chelle’s squad selection is the return of captain Ahmed Musa.

The experienced forward brings leadership and experience to the team, which could be crucial in these high-stakes encounters.

Another significant inclusion is the return of veteran defender William Troost-Ekong, whose presence will strengthen Nigeria’s defense.

Troost-Ekong, alongside Ola Aina and Calvin Bassey, is expected to provide much-needed stability at the back.

With the return of key players and a fresh approach under Chelle, Nigeria will be looking to make a strong statement against Rwanda.

Nigeria’s best possible starting XI

Based on the players named in the provisional squad, Legit.ng has predicted the strongest possible lineup Chelle can put forward for the crucial encounter against Rwanda.

Goalkeeper

Stanley Nwabali

Defenders

William Troost-Ekong, Ola Aina, Calvin Bassey, Bruno Onyemaechi

Midfielders

Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka, Alex Iwobi

Forwards

Ademola Lookman, Samuel Chukwueze, Victor Osimhen

This lineup balances experience with attacking firepower, with Victor Osimhen leading the frontline and supported by the pace and creativity of Lookman and Chukwueze.

Ndidi and Onyeka are set to provide defensive cover in midfield, while Iwobi’s playmaking ability will be crucial in linking up the attack.

Can Nigeria secure victory?

With a strong lineup and a renewed sense of urgency, the Super Eagles have the potential to overcome Rwanda and get their qualification campaign back on track.

The Super Eagles are fifth in Group with only three points from their first four matches. Photo credit: @NG_SuperEagles

The key to victory will be maintaining defensive discipline while utilising the attacking firepower of Osimhen and reigning CAF Player of the Year winner Lookman.

The upcoming clash is not just about three points, it’s about restoring confidence and reaffirming Nigeria’s status as a dominant force in African football.

Chelle set to axe 15 players from squad

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle is reportedly set to trim his 39-man provisional list ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

The Malian manager is set to downsize the squad to around 24-25 players, with 15 players from the provisional squad making the way.

Four players will also be on the standby list after the final list is announced in case of injuries or withdrawals to those who made the final squad.

