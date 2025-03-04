Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has dropped 2013 AFCON winner Kenneth Omeruo from the forthcoming matches

The 47-year-old failed to extend an invite to goalkeeper Francis Uzoho for the matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe

Seven key players were dropped from the list, including 2013 AFCON winner Kenneth Omeruo and former Super Eagles captain Leon Balogun.

Eric Chelle has announced his 39-man squad for the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers this month.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face Rwanda in Kigali on March 21, followed by a match against Zimbabwe in Uyo four days later.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has released his provisional squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, with several key players absent.

Chelle means business

Eric Chelle has dropped non-performing and injured players ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

According to Panafricafootball, Omeruo, a former Leganes player, parted ways with Turkish side Kasımpaşa after his contract expired.

Former Super Eagles captain Leon Balogun was substituted at half-time during the UEFA Europa League match at Old Trafford and has not played for the Scottish giants since.

The Rangers defender, who is currently recovering from an injury, is looking forward to making his return in the coming weeks per PLZ.

Former first-choice goalkeeper Francis Uzoho sustained an injury for Omonia Nicosia during a Cyprus Cup match against Spartakos Kitiou per TransferMarket.

2013 AFCON winner Kenneth Omeruo will not be part of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers this month.

The former Nigeria U-20 player has been struggling with injury since November 2025.

The former Arsenal defender suffered a hamstring injury that kept him out of action until February.

The 31-year-old is a big injury concern for Tony Mowbray's side and Nigeria.

West Bromwich Albion could be forced into a defensive rejig for Saturday's clash at Championship leaders Leeds United per Leedslive.

Ajayi is making his second appearance since returning from more than three months on the sidelines following surgery earlier in the season.

West Brom awaits the outcome of scans on the severity of the centre-back's setback per Expressandstar.

Adarabioyo and Nwaneri missing

Premier League stars, Tosin Adarabioyo and Ethan Nwaneri are auspiciously missing from the Super Eagles provisional list released by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Adarabioyo has turned down multiple attempts in the past, even before he joined Chelsea as a free agent in the summer after running down his Fulham contract.

He represented England at youth levels within the age groups between 16 and 19 and has yet to play international football since 2015 as he awaits a Three Lions call-up that has yet to arrive.

Meanwhile, Arsenal Midfielder Ethan Nwaneri will not be getting his first outing in the colours of Nigeria.

Former Poland international Emmanuel Olisadebe has advised Arsenal wonderkid Ethan Nwaneri to commit his international future to Nigeria instead of England.

Born in England to Nigerian parents, Nwaneri has represented England at the youth level and is reportedly on the radar of Three Lions boss Thomas Tuchel, SPORTbible reports.

Too late for Orban

Since joining Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, Gift Orban has been impressive.

The Nigerian winger has scored 4 goals in 8 matches in the 2024/25 Bundesliga, according to TransferMarket.

Given the performances of other strikers across Europe, the Lyon player had little chance of featuring in Eric Chelle's team.

7 Players missing from Eric Chelle's provisional list

1. Kenneth Omeruo

2. Francis Uzoho

3. Leon Balogun

5. Tosin Adarabioyo

6. Ethan Nwaneri

7. Gift Orban

Chelle warns players

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has called on players to display high-level commitment when they are called upon ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Chelle’s mandate is to ensure the Super Eagles of Nigeria do not lose points home or away in their remaining matches.

The former Lens player hinted that only the best players in their respective clubs will be invited to the senior national team to prosecute the qualifying matches.

Nigeria's 39-man provisional list

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali Maduka Okoye Amas Obasogie Adeleye Adebayo Kayode Bankole

Defenders: William Ekong Bright Osayi-Samuel Bruno Onyemaechi Gabriel Osho Calvin Bassey Olaoluwa Aina Zaidu Sanusi Igoh Ogbu Jordan Torunarigha Ifeanyi Onyebuchi

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi Raphael Onyedika Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi Fisayo Dele-Bashiru Frank Onyeka Alex Iwobi Joseph Ayodele-Aribo Anthony Dennis Chrisantus Uche Papa Daniel Mustapha

Forwards: Samuel Chukwueze Victor Osimhen Ademola Lookman Kelechi Iheanacho Victor Boniface Simon Moses Sadiq Umar Nathan Tella Cyriel Dessers Tolu Arokodare Chidera Ejuke Paul Onuachu Ahmed Musa Jerome Akor Adams.

