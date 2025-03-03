Eric Chelle has reportedly invited two uncapped Nigeria players ahead of the crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers this month

The duo of Super Eagles stand-in captain William Troost-Ekong and Semi Ajayi will not be available for the encounter

The 47-year-old will lead Nigeria in his first competitive match against Rwanda and Zimbabwe in March

Eric Chelle has extended an invite to two uncapped defenders ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers this month.

The squad has been hit with a series of injuries, including Super Eagles stand-in captain William Troost-Ekong and experienced defender Semi Ajayi.

The Malian coach has decided to convert some midfielders into defenders based on their strong performances at their respective clubs in the English Premier League.

Igho Ogbu has been called up by Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle ahead of the World Cup qualifiers. Photo by: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto.

Chelle calls up Ogbu and Onyebuchi

Reports have it that the Super Eagles has called up former Nigeria U-20 defender Igho Ogbu and Enugu Rangers defender Ifeanyi Onyebuchi for the must-win encounters this month.

According to Owngoal, Ogbu has been outstanding for Czech Republic giants Slavia Prague while Onyebuchi impressed Chelle during his visit to watch the CHAN Eagles against Ghana.

The former Gombe United player has played 14 matches and received 3 yellow cards for Slavia Praha in the 2024/25 Czech First League season per Transfermarkt.

The 25-year-old was included in the provisional Super Eagles squad list for the FIFA World Cup qualifier against Lesotho in November 2023 per AFRIK-Foot.

He has missed only six league games this season with five coming when he sustained a nasty head injury per DailyPost.

For Onyebuchi, the Enugu Rangers player has played 24 matches and scored 2 goals in the 2024/25 Nigeria Premier Football League per Rangersintl. He missed four matches due to his involvement in the CHAN qualifiers.

The center-back played four matches in the 2024/25 CAF Champions League per Transfermarket.

Eric Chelle has replaced the duo of William Troost-Ekong and Semi Ajayi ahead of the World Cup qualifiers this month. Photo by: FADEL SENNA/AFP.

Troost-Ekong and Ajayi out

Super Eagles stand-in captain William Troost-Ekong and AFCON silver medallist Semi Ajayi has been ruled out ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Ekong was replaced in the 70th minute of his Saudi Pro League side Al-Kholood’s 0-2 loss at Al Orobah on February 14 in the Saudi Pro League.

He was also absent when his team faced second-place Al Hilal, which they lost 5-1.

The AFCON silver medallist has scored 2 goals and made 20 appearances since joining Al-Kholood per ESPN.

Meanwhile, Ajayi suffered an injury during West Bromwich Albion's encounter against Oxford United in the EFL.

The defender has been struggling with injury since November 2025.

Joe Aribo to play as defender

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle was considering drafting Nigeria's no. 10 Joe Aribo to the centre-back ahead of the World Cup qualifiers.

The midfielder got an emergency role in his club Southampton following an injury scare of defenders.

The former Rangers player delivered one cross (one accurate) and made three tackles in Tuesday's 4-0 loss to Chelsea.

