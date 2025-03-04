Eric Chelle has released a 39-man provisional list ahead of the forthcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Nigeria travel to Kigali where they face Rwanda on March 21, and then they host the Warriors of Zimbabwe in Uyo four days later

Fans have taken to social media to scrutinise the list with many making cases for Chelsea and Arsenal stars

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has released a 39-man provisional list ahead of the forthcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Nigeria take on Rwanda and Zimbabwe in what many have branded as 'must-not-lose' fixtures.

The three-time African champions have struggled in the qualifiers, after failing to win any of their four matches played so far.

Tosin Adarabioyo has been impressive for Chelsea this season. Photo: Marc Atkins.

Source: Getty Images

With 1-1 draws with Lesotho, Zimbabwe and South Africa respectively before losing 2-1 to Benin, Nigeria find themselves in fifth position.

Rwanda, South Africa and Benin all have 7 points each, with the Amavubi on top of the group courtesy of a better goals difference.

Eric Chelle releases 39-man shortlist

The Super Eagles head coach has recalled Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa for the forthcoming matches.

Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, William Troost-Ekong are other notable names who featured on the list.

The tactician also invited five goalkeepers including Stanley Nwabali and Maduka Okoye, as per The Cable.

However, some impressive talents were missing on the list despite their impressive performances this season.

Adarabioyo, Nwaneri missing from Chelle's list

Shortly after the list was made public, it was observed that Chelsea star Tosin Adarbioyo and exciting Arsenal talent Ethan Nwaneri were not included.

Adarabioyo’s Premier League experience has made him a good candidate for the Super Eagles’ defence.

The London-born star has played for various England national youth teams, but there were reports that he could switch allegiance.

There has been no official confirmation from the NFF or his representatives about luring the former Fulham star to play for Nigeria.

Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri was heavily tipped to make a switch, with reports that Alex Iwobi could convince the forward.

Ethan Nwaneri is yet to make a national team decision. Photo: Shaun Botterill.

Source: Getty Images

However, it seems Eric Chelle is not planning to invite the 17-year-old for now.

Fans reach to Eric Chelle's provisional list

Fans have taken to social media to dissect the list and many are making cases for Chelsea star Tosin Adarabioyo and Arsenal teenager Ethan Nwaneri.

@DrChudy_N said:

"Why is "senior man" (Kelechi Iheanacho )on this list? He's not been in form. Also, one would have expected nff to get Ethan Nwaneri, and Tosin Adarabioyo into the team."

@Daddy_cholo1 added:

"Can’t even lie yeah, Calvin Bassey has come to stay finally in the Eagles fold.

"Even if Tosin Adarabioyo decides to turn out for Nigeria, really cannot see anyone dislodging him from starting in the Eagles."

@francisthealien said on X:

"Tosin Adarabioyo is a 27 year old 6’5 center back playing for Chelsea. He has not played any form of international football since 2015.

"The NFF should try to get him to play for the Super Eagles (if they aren’t already doing that)."

Adel Amrouche talks tough

Legit.ng earlier reported that Adel Amrouche, who has been appointed as the new head coach of the Rwandan national team, is speaking tough ahead of the forthcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Amrouche is determined to continue with the impressive run with the Amavubi.

During his unveiling, the manager said he is ready to do something special.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng