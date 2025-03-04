Victor Osimhen, Victor Boniface, and Ademola Lookman headline a potent attack for the Super Eagles

Lazio’s Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Semi Ajayi are two of the prominent absentees after being ruled out due to injuries

The Super Eagles face two must-win games against Rwanda and Zimbabwe in the World Cup qualifiers next

As Nigeria prepares for two crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe, Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is set to unveil his final squad.

While 35 players initially received provisional invitations, the final list has reportedly been trimmed to 24, submitted to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for final approval.

The Super Eagles are in a precarious position in the race to qualify for the World Cup after stumbling in their opening four games in the qualifiers.

According to FIFA.com, Nigeria are placed in fifth position in Group C with only three points from four matches, after suffering one defeat and three draws.

Chelle has reportedly summoned Nigeria’s best players to prosecute the must-win games against Rwanda and Zimbabwe to keep the country’s World Cup hopes alive.

Here, Legit.ng did a breakdown of the expected Super Eagles squad, including key inclusions and notable absentees.

Goalkeepers: Nwabali leads the charge

Nigeria’s goalkeeping department has been a hot topic, with many calling for the return of Adebayo Adeleye, who has been impressive in Cyprus.

However, it seems the coach will stick with more familiar faces, with Francis Uzoho potentially missing out despite his experience, OwnGoal Nigeria reports.

Expected Goalkeepers:

Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United), Amass Obasogie (Singida SC), Henry Ozoemena Ani (Enyimba)

Defenders: Fresh faces join the backline

With Semi Ajayi ruled out due to injury, the defense will see new additions.

Igho Ogbu (Slavia Praha) and Ifeanyi Onyebuchi (Enugu Rangers) are set to make their Super Eagles debut, bolstering a backline that already features experienced names.

Expected defenders:

Bright Osayi-Samuel, Ola Aina, Bruno Onyemaechi, Igho Ogbu, William Troost-Ekong, Gabriel Osho, Calvin Bassey, Ifeanyi Onyebuchi.

Midfielders: Injury forces key change

The midfield takes a hit with Lazio’s Fisayo Dele-Bashiru missing out due to injury.

The Lazio midfielder’s absence paves the way for Getafe’s Uche Chrisantus to earn his first call-up, while Joe Aribo makes a much-anticipated return to the national team setup.

Expected Midfielders:

Raphael Onyedika, Chrisantus Uche, Joe Aribo, Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka, Alex Iwobi.

Forwards: Strong attacking options for Chelle

Nigeria boasts an array of attacking talents, with the likes of Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and Victor Boniface leading the line.

Despite Chuba Akpom’s reported inclusion in the provisional squad, the Lille forward is unlikely to make the final cut.

Expected Forwards:

Nathan Tella, Moses Simon, Ademola Lookman, Samuel Chukwueze, Victor Osimhen, Victor Boniface, Paul Onuachu.

Super Eagles to observe first training session

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Eric Chelle has set plans in motion to organise his first training session in charge as Super Eagles coach.

The Super Eagles first training session under the Malian tactician will take place in Kigali on March 17.

The Nigerian players are expected to arrive in Kigali from their respective clubs by March 18, while the assistant coaches are expected to arrive a day before the players.

