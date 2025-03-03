Eric Chelle has sent a message to potential Super Eagles ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers this month

The 47-year-old is determined to secure qualification for the World Cup after Nigeria missed out on the 2022 edition in Qatar

The Malian coach will lead the Super Eagles following his appointment by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF)

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has called on players to display high-level commitment when they are called upon ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The former MC Oran tactician has reportedly submitted a 35-man provisional list to the Nigeria Football Federation.

Nigeria will take on Rwanda in Kigali on March 21 before playing Zimbabwe in Uyo four days later.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle demands more commitment from players ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifier. Photo by: SIA KAMBOU.

Source: Getty Images

Chelle’s desperation for glory

Eric Chelle is tasked with qualifying Nigeria for the 2026 World Cup and he is determined to deliver the ticket.

According to Owngoal, the former Mali gaffer is optimistic that the Super Eagles will win their remaining matches in Group C.

Nigeria drew 1-1 against South Africa while Benin Republic, led by Gernot Rohr, beat the three-time African champions 2-1 in their 2026 World Cup qualifiers under Finidi George per FIFA.

The Super Eagles are currently in fifth place with 3 points from five matches (without a win), putting them in a difficult position.

Chelle’s mandate is to ensure that the Nigerian Super Eagles do not lose points in their remaining matches, whether at home or away.

The former Lens player hinted that only the best players in their respective clubs will be invited to the senior national team to prosecute the qualifying matches.

Eric Chelle wants to win the remaining six matches for Nigeria ahead of the 2026 World Cup finals. Photo by: ISSOUF SANOGO.

Source: Getty Images

Chelle’s appointment

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Executive Committee appointed former FC Martigues manager Eric Chelle on January 7.

According to the NFF, the tactician is tasked with guiding the Super Eagles to secure a spot in the 2026 World Cup finals.

The 47-year-old led Mali to the quarterfinals of the 2023 AFCON, where they were defeated by eventual champions Ivory Coast after extra time per Al Jazeera.

1994 AFCON winner Augustine Eguavoen had been in interim charge of the Super Eagles during their successful qualifying campaign for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) per BBC.

Meanwhile, Eric Chelle was the first African to handle the Nigerian Super Eagles.

Rwanda ready for showdown

The Rwanda men's football team has shown its readiness for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria.

The Amavubi have appointed the experienced Adel Amrouche as head coach per CAF.

The Algerian manager has coached seven national teams, including Kenya, Libya, Burundi, Botswana, Yemen, and most recently, Tanzania.

Rwanda will face Nigeria on March 21, 2025, at the Amahoro Stadium, followed by another home fixture against Lesotho four days later.

Chelle contacts Premier League star

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has reached out to Chelsea player Tosin Adarabioyo ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The defender had previously turned down multiple attempts to persuade him to play for Nigeria.

The Nigerian Football Federation has been working tirelessly for years to convince players of Nigerian heritage to switch their international allegiance and represent the country.

