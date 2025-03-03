Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle attended the NPFL match between Kano Pillars and Enugu Rangers on Sunday

Captain Ahmed Musa was impressive as Sai Masu Gida defeated The Flying Antelopes 2-1 at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano

Former internationals have advised the Malian coach to include the ex-Leicester City player in the squad

Eric Chelle continued his NPFL tour as he saw Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa inspired a comeback victory for Kano Pillars 2-1 against Enugu Rangers on Sunday.

The Malian is considering inviting the Kano Pillars ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers this month.

Nigeria are currently in fifth position with four points in Group C.

Eric Chelle is considering calling up Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Photo by: Catherine Ivill.

Source: Getty Images

Is Ahmed Musa available?

The Super Eagles winger has scored 6 goals, provided 2 assists, and played 17 matches for Kano Pillars in the 2024/25 NPFL season per Transfermarkt.

According to DailyPost, Eric Chelle was in the stands as Kano Pillars staged a comeback to defeat defending champions Rangers.

The presence of the former CSKA Moscow player has helped Kano Pillars climb to fourth place on the NPFL table with 42 points from 27 games.

Musa is the most capped Nigerian footballer with 110 appearances and his presence in the squad will bring stability ahead of the World Cup qualifiers.

The former JUTH player is the only Nigerian to have scored two braces in two different World Cups per Dailymail. He said via BBC:

"I've scored goals for Nigeria, but never a brace in an important game. I'm so happy it has happened for my country at the World Cup."

"Some things happen in your career that will never fade or erase from your memory. These two goals and this moment will stay with me forever."

With his experience over the years, the former Al-Nassr played for Nigeria at the U-20 and U-23 before graduating into the senior team.

His inclusion into the squad will play a vital role in shaping the mentality of the newly invited and established players.

Eric Chelle is weighing the option of inviting Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Photo by: FADEL SENNA/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Fuludu makes case for Ahmed Musa

A 1994 AFCON winner Edema Fuludu stated that Ahmed Musa deserves to be included in the provisional list for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The former BBC Lions of Gboko player emphasised that the former CSKA Moscow player is an asset that Eric Chelle would not want to lose. He said via The Guardian:

“The Super Eagles are in dire need of results to put our World Cup campaign back on track, and I feel someone like Ahmed Musa has a crucial role to play.

There is nothing wrong in including him in Super Eagles squad for the World Cup qualifiers.

We have seen situations, where older players became saviours for many teams in tight situations. We all know Ahmed Musa as one of the most dedicated players to play for the national team.

After all, he has not officially announced his retirement from international football.

Nigeria will take on Rwanda in Kigali on March 21 before playing Zimbabwe in Uyo four days later.

Ramadan greetings from Musa

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has shared messages of support and celebration for Muslims in the holy month of Ramadan.

The former Al-Nassr player prayed that Muslims reap the profit of fasting.

The Kano Pillars player is among the Super Eagles players who have sent a message to the Islamic community.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng