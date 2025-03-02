Super Eagles Captain Ahmed Musa Sends Ramadan Message to Fans As Fasting Begins

Nigerian international Ahmed Musa has greeted his supporters and fans as Ramadan began on Saturday

The former CSKA Moscow player is famous for distributing food items to the less privileged in the holy month

The 32-year-old was adjudged the Man of the Match when Kano Pillars beat Akwa United 1-0 during the Nigeria Premier Football League

Ahmed Musa has shared messages of support and celebration for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The Kano Pillars player is among the Super Eagles players who have sent a message to the Islamic community.

Musa’s father is a Muslim while his late mother Sarah Musa is a Christian.

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has extended his greetings to the Muslim faithful as Ramadan begins.

Musa’s message to Muslim faithful

The former Al-Nassr of Riyadh player has prayed Muslims reap the profit of fasting.

The Super Eagles star sent his message via his Instagram handle @ahmedmusa718 in the Hausa language. He wrote:

“The investment that you have made and you will find its profit on the Day of Resurrection, let us be in this great month”.

Fans of Nigeria’s World Cup highest goal-scorer made their various reactions in the comments section.

@malamharuna said:

Ramadan Kareem! Wishing you peace, blessings, and a month filled with faith, reflection, and unity.

Hajara_musa wrote:

Best choice for my mentor

@alimasadia_ added:

May Allah Subhanahu Wata'ala help us in our struggles, and make fasting easier for us. May the mercy of Allah envelope us this Ramadan.

May Allah ease all our difficulties this month and bring us iman; peace, forgiveness, and barakah. Ameen. Ramadan Mubarak Sir

pablo_aimar said:

Salam halaikum waramatulahi wabarakatuhu. I wish you and your family Ramadan Mubarak. May Almighty Allah accept our ibadah. Amin

Zainabu3575 added:

Ramadan Kareem captain. Thank you for your prayers. May God guide you and protect you for the sake of this month.

princessmimi679 said:

Amin ya All, stay and remain blessed. Ramadan basket dinmufa.

maulud_abba_jada said:

Ameen my Governor. Ramadan Kareem

Musa_n_yalo7 added:

May Allah accept all our Du a. Ramadan Mubarak The Governor.

sadeeq_bishir said:

Ameen ya rabbil alameen. May All accept your silent dua

In his usual gesture, the people of Kano and Jos are expecting the Nigeria forward to distribute food items to the Muslim faithful before the end of Ramadan.

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has joined millions of Nigerians in observing the fast during the month of Ramadan.

Musa Still Needed in the Super Eagles

Meanwhile, a former Nigeria international has called for the return of Ahmed Musa ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers later this month.

According to Guardian, Edema Fuludu stated that the Super Eagles are in urgent need of a leader, and the Kano Pillars player is the ideal candidate. He said:

"The Super Eagles need results to get our World Cup campaign back on track, and I believe someone like Ahmed Musa has a crucial role to play.

"Many Nigerians excel in football, and it always saddens me when some people hastily conclude that players are too old to represent the national team."

The Super Eagles will face the Amavubi of Rwanda in Kigali on March 21 before encountering the Warriors of Zimbabwe in Uyo four days later per ESPN.

Chelle on Musa

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigeria Football Federation have been warned not to impose Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa on Eric Chelle.

The NFF came under scrutiny for suggesting a possible recall of the former Leicester City star.

Nigeria are fifth in Group C with three points while Rwanda, South Africa, and Benin top the group with seven points respectively.

