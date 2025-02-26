Ademola Lookman has sent his followers buzzing on social media as the Nigerian international shared photos of himself in designer wears

This comes days after Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini branded the forward as the 'worst penalty taker ever'

Lookman seems to have put that behind as he netted in their 5-0 win over Empoli in a Serie A clash on Saturday

Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman has set the social media space abuzz with his photos in designer wear.

The former England U-20 player has been in the news following his spate with Atalanta’s manager Gian Piero Gasperini.

The Italian coach called the former RB Leipzig player one of the worst penalty-takers after his spot-kick miss against Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League.

Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman remains unfazed by coach Gasperini's criticism. Photo by: @molalookman.

Lookman seems to be enjoying his stay in Atalanta after he was seen rocking a designer.

The Nigerian International on his Instagram handle, shared a photo of himself in Adidas attire.

The 27-year-old player scored a brace in Atalanta’s 5-0 win against Empoli during the weekend winning the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award per FootballItalia.

According to ESPN, Cameroonian football legend Samuel Eto hailed the Super Eagles winger for his performance during the weekend. The Four-time CAF Player of the Year said:

"My little brother, memory in football lasts 90 minutes.

"The time of the match and the next. For us, you are and will always be our champion.

Only he who has the courage to shoot can miss. Thank you for your courage great champion."

Fans hail Lookman

His looks have gotten his followers buzzing with many taking to the comment section of the post.

Taking on Instagram, @kelvin2aik wrote:

Man like Lookman, nothing dey shake you for life, the whole Africa dey with you. God gat you always son of grace.

Falzthebahdguy responded with a fire emoji

elijah_light added:

Kings don't talk too much, love you bro

victordeofficial said:

Thank you for inspiring me. Henceforth, I shall turn my pain into power

mhiz_golden_kg wrote:

Without Lookman, there is no Atalanta

proud_delta wrote:

Omo Nigeria, world best. No more Africa best

jagaban_02 wrote:

Survived too many storms; can't be bothered by raindrops

ayeni_wobase wrote:

Nothing can stop your shine. You're a king and more

Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman has garnered praise from his followers on Instagram. Photo by: @molalookman.

Gasperini to leave Atalanta

Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini has hinted at his decision not to renew his contract after it runs out during the summer.

La Dea are currently third on the Serie A table with 51 points from 25 matches.

Gasperini won the UEFA Europa League trophy last season with an emphatic 3-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen in the final with a hat-trick coming from Ademola Lookman per UEFA.

The Italian appointed The Nerazzurri coach in 2016, has turned around the club's fortunes in his nine-year spell, transforming them from a mid-table side to Champions League regulars.

Gasperini said via beINsports:

"I have little time to do this, maybe it's the last one.

"Rightly so, as has been said there is a beginning and an end, we'll see at the end of the year whether to go for expiry or to stop, certainly there will be no continuity. There will be no further renewal and continuity."

Lookman linked with Premier League move

Legit.ng previously reported that Atalanta President Antonio Percassi stated that three Premier League clubs are eager to sign the Super Eagles winger.

The 71-year-old stated that the decision to stay or leave rests entirely with Lookman.

The CAF Player of the Year has netted 12 goals in 20 Serie A appearances for Atalanta this season.

