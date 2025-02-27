William Troost-Ekong has flaunted his adorable family members on social media, getting followers buzzing

The stand-in Super Eagles captain is married to his long-time girlfriend Molly and they are blessed with lovely kids

His daughter recently clocked 4 and the Al-Kholood of Saudi Arabia star is celebrating in a spectacular fashion

Stand-in Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has gotten his social media followers buzzing after he shared the latest family photo on Instagram.

Ekong, who has been impressive for Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Kholood this season, flaunted his lovely wife and kids to the delight of his fans.

He is having a sensational campaign in the Middle East after scoring two goals in 20 matches so far, as per Flashscore.

The Nigerian international has been a key member of the squad since he joined the outfit in the summer of 2024.

His beautiful daughter clocked 4 and fans have taken to the comment section of the post to react.

victoriaeverest wrote:

"Happy Earthday Princess Ev. Everyone’s growing so big. Miss you guys, will visit with Tai while your still in town."

emmaknowball added:

"Bro that jacket is fire!!!! Abeg give me you no go even see this comment."

dwayne_sam_ said:

"But Captain pls let qualify for that World Cup. I blv in you captain."

_teegoldevents teased:

"You dey defend, you still dey score, nice one bro."

Is Willam Troost-Ekong married?

The former Watford of England star married his long-time girlfriend Molly in October 2021.

BSN Sports reports that the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in London, with a number of footballers among the guests.

Super Eagles stars Kelechi Iheanacho, Leon Balogun, Moussa Sissoko and Wilfred Ndidi were among the celebrities who were spotted at the occasion.

It was gathered that Davido's lawyer Bobo Ajudua was also spotted at the wedding ceremony.

Nigerian singer Lojay was also there to perform his trending song ‘Monalisa’ to the delight of the Watford man.

The ceremony is an official union on the relationship that has been ongoing for seven years and has produced a son named Oscar in 2018.

Ekong doubtful for World Cup qualifiers

Meanwhile, Ekong seems to be struggling with his fitness level as the star suffered an injury in Al-Khalood's 0-2 loss to Oruba in the Saudi Pro League.

The defender injury adds to the growing list of Super Eagles players who will be unavailable for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is billed to release a provisional list ahead of the forthcoming World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Eric Chelle drops 3 players

Legit.ng earlier reported that the continued injury crisis has forced Eric Chelle to drop three players ahead of the two crucial 2026 World Cup qualifying matches.

The Franco-Malian tactician has reportedly dropped these three players from the squad due to injury and fitness concerns, casting a shadow over Nigeria's hopes of qualifying.

Chelle, who will take charge of his first official matches as Nigeria’s head coach in March, has been closely monitoring the fitness of his squad.

