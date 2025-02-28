The leader of Muslims in Nigeria, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has declared Saturday, March 1, as the commencement of the 2025 Ramadan fasting

Abubakar made the announcement on Friday night, February 28, in a telecast monitored by Legit.ng

Muslims worldwide consider the holy month of Ramadan as a period of immense reward and spiritual cleansing

Sokoto, Sokoto state - The Sultan of Sokoto and president-general of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) on Friday, February 28, declared the commencement of Ramadan 2025 in Nigeria.

The Sultan said the crescent for the commencement of the fasting period has been sighted, thus Ramadan 2025 will start on Saturday, March 1.

According to an X (formerly Twitter) user who is an astronomer and member of the Islamic Crescent Observation Project (ICOP) UAE, @Simwal, the Sultan has approved the sighting of the new moon of Ramadan in some locations in Nigeria.

Watch the video of the moment the Sultan announced the start of Ramadan 2025 below:

Legit.ng reports that Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar observed by Muslims worldwide as a month for fasting, prayer, reflection and assisting the needy.

Sultan Abubakar appealed to wealthy individuals to assist the vulnerable and poor people by providing them with food to cushion hardship in Nigeria.

