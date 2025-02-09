UK-based Nigerian journalist Samuel Omaenikun has warned against the NFF imposing Ahmed Musa on new head coach Eric Chelle

The Nigeria Football Federation is strongly considering recalling Musa to the Super Eagles ahead of crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Since returning to Kano Pillars, Musa has scored six goals and provided two assists in the Nigeria Premier Football League

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has come under scrutiny over reports suggesting a possible recall of Ahmed Musa to the Super Eagles squad for the crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

The Super Eagles are in dire need of results after a poor start in the qualifiers that has seen the team fail to win any of their first four matches.

According to FIFA.com, Nigeria are fifth in Group C with three points while Rwanda, South Africa, and Benin top the group with seven points respectively.

Musa, who is Nigeria’s most-capped player with 110 appearances and 18 goals, is currently playing in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) for Kano Pillars after mutually terminating his contract in Turkey last year.

While his leadership qualities are widely recognized, concerns have been raised about his recall and the potential imposition of players on newly appointed head coach Eric Chelle.

Musa’s NPFL form and Super Eagles future

Since joining Kano Pillars, Musa has scored six goals and provided two assists in the current NPFL season, proving he still has something to offer.

However, whether this justifies a return to the national team remains debatable. The Super Eagles must balance experience with youthful energy as they seek to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Does Musa deserve a recall to the Super Eagles?

A Super Eagles insiders believe Musa’s experience and leadership could be vital for the team’s success in the upcoming qualifiers.

“William Ekong has done very well as stand-in captain, particularly on the pitch in the absence of Ahmed (Musa),” an official close to the team told SCORENigeria.

UK-Based journalist criticises Musa’s recall

UK-based Nigerian football journalist, Samuel Omaenikun in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, has spoken out against the potential recall of Musa, warning the NFF not to interfere in Eric Chelle’s squad selection.

"Ahmed Musa has given so much to Nigerian football. However, recalling him at this stage raises concerns about meritocracy in team selection. The Super Eagles need fresh legs and players who are currently excelling in top leagues," Omaenikun stated.

“If Eric Chelle is to succeed, he must be given full autonomy to select his squad based on merit, not sentiment or external pressure. The Super Eagles must look forward, not backward, if they are to secure a place in the 2026 World Cup."

Changes expected in Chelle’s Super Eagles

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that one of the most criticised aspects of past Super Eagles squads was the inclusion of players struggling at their clubs.

Eric Chelle is expected to break this trend by selecting players solely based on current form and their fit within his tactical system.

