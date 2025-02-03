Super Eagles forward Terem Moffi is nearing full fitness after a seven-month ACL injury layoff

Moffi’s return strengthens the Super Eagles' attack as his goal-scoring ability offers Coach Eric Chelle a much-needed boost in the final third

Nigeria’s World Cup hopes are at risk as the Super Eagles sit fourth in Group C and need victories in their upcoming qualifiers

Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi is set to return to action in March after spending the last seven months on the sidelines due to an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

The Nigerian forward suffered the setback during OGC Nice’s pre-season in July 2024, forcing him to miss 29 games across all competitions.

Moffi’s injury not only kept him out of club football but also cost him his place in the Super Eagles squad as he missed some important games for the national team.

Prior to his injury, the 24-year-old was a key part of Nigeria’s attack and was part of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations silver-winning team, often playing as Victor Osimhen’s backup.

Moffi’s recent absence meant the OGC Nice forward missed Nigeria’s last six international games, including the entirety of the 2025 AFCON qualifiers.

Nigeria’s World Cup hopes hang in the balance

Nigeria's road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been anything but smooth after a slow start in the qualifiers.

The Super Eagles are currently in a precarious position, sitting fourth in Group C with just three points after four matches, FIFA.com reports.

The team’s poor start in the qualifiers has put Nigeria at risk of missing out on a World Cup spot, making their upcoming fixtures against Rwanda and Zimbabwe crucial.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) appointed Eric Chelle as head coach to revive the team's chances and steer them back on course.

The Malian tactician will be looking for reinforcements, and Moffi’s imminent return offers a timely boost to Nigeria’s attacking options.

Why Moffi’s return is a big boost for the Super Eagles

Moffi is expected to resume full training with Nice this month and could be fit for competitive action by early March.

If the 24-year-old forward makes a swift recovery, there is a strong chance he will be included in Chelle’s squad for the World Cup qualifiers in March.

Moffi’s return could provide Nigeria with an additional attacking threat, especially with Victor Boniface still finding his feet on the international stage.

Moffi’s experience in European football and his proven ability to score goals at the highest level make him a valuable asset for the Super Eagles.

Chelle urged to invite NPFL players

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has reportedly been mandated to include as many as three players from the domestic league in his squad list for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualification fixtures.

The former Mali coach, who is expected to arrive in Nigeria in the coming days, will initially name a 35-player squad before trimming it down to a final 25.

It remains to be seen whether Chelle will ultimately include players from the local league, especially considering the critical nature of the qualification fixtures.

