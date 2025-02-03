Conversations surrounding the next round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification fixtures is on the horizon

Eric Chelle is tasked with drawing up his maiden squad list as the Super Eagles aim to resuscitate their qualification hopes

A report has surfaced suggesting that the Franco-Malian tactician is required to include players from the Nigeria Premier League in the squad list

The next round of 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification fixtures is fast approaching, and discussions surrounding it are quickly gaining momentum within the Nigerian football community.

Having recently resolved their long search for a permanent head coach, with Eric Chelle now at the helm, the Nigerian team is focused on reigniting their dwindling qualification hopes.

The Super Eagles are set to pursue their first victory, starting with a clash against the Amavubi of Rwanda, followed by a home encounter against Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

As these crucial fixtures draw near, all eyes are on the squad list that Coach Chelle is expected to announce. The spotlight on this list is particularly intense, as it marks the Franco-Malian tactician's first selection since taking charge of the Super Eagles.

While Chelle has openly acknowledged the challenges of making player selections, a recent report suggesting that he has been mandated to include players from the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) could complicate matters even further, adding an unexpected layer of difficulty to an already tough task.

Chelle mandated to include NPFL players in Super Eagles squad

According to a recent report from media outlet, Score Nigeria, the 47-year-old manager is reportedly mandated to include as many as three players from the domestic league in his squad list for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualification fixtures.

The former Mali coach, who is expected to arrive in Nigeria in the coming days, according to reports from OwnGoalNigeria, will initially name a 35-player squad before trimming it down to a final 25.

It remains to be seen whether Chelle will ultimately include players from the local league, especially considering the critical nature of the qualification fixtures.

However, the manager has subtly suggested that fans should not expect a dramatic shift, with the bulk of the squad likely to include players who have regularly represented the Super Eagles in recent times.

Nigeria will face Rwanda on March 19, followed by a clash with Zimbabwe three days later.

Chelle to fix Super Eagles problem with special tactics

Legit.ng in another report detailed that the coach of the Super Eagles, Chelle, is looking to resolve the team’s greatest problem with special tactics.

The Nigerian team has largely been suspect defensively in recent encounters, and the Franco-Malian tactician is aiming to address this issue with a shift in the team’s tactical approach.

The 47-year-old is reportedly considering a move to a three-player defensive system in order to ensure the Super Eagles concede fewer goals. Swirling discussions also suggest the possibility of Coach Chelle making changes to personnel in the Nigerian defence.

