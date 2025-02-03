Victor Boniface netted the opening goal in his first game back from a three-month injury layoff as Bayer Leverkusen’s victory over Hoffenheim

Xabi Alonso highlighted the importance of Boniface feeling valued and loved by the fans after a difficult period

Boniface’s return to form is a positive sign for Nigeria ahead of key international matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe

After three months on the sidelines due to an injury sustained on international duty, Victor Boniface made a fantastic return for Bayer Leverkusen in their Bundesliga clash against Hoffenheim.

Manager Xabi Alonso immediately thrust the 24-year-old Nigerian forward into the starting lineup, and he wasted no time in making his mark, scoring the opening goal in the 15th minute.

Victor Boniface marked his return from injury and a failed move to Al Nassr with a goal for Bayer Leverkusen. Photo by Lars Baron

Source: Getty Images

According to Bundesliga, Boniface’s goal came after an exceptional pass from Alejandro Grimaldo, which the striker calmly controlled before slotting the ball past Hoffenheim’s goalkeeper, Luca Philip, into the bottom-right corner.

Despite Leverkusen going down to 10 men due to a red card later in the match, Boniface’s early contribution proved crucial in securing all three points for his side.

His return and goal were a significant morale booster for the team as they continued their Bundesliga title chase.

Xabi Alonso hails Boniface’s impact

Following the match, Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso spoke highly of Boniface’s performance and the decision to start him immediately upon his return.

Alonso emphasised the importance of the moment, especially coming after a turbulent week for the Nigerian forward.

“I always have trust. It was an important moment for him after his injury. The situation last week was a bit strange, unpleasant. It was important that he felt important again, felt the love of the fans. That’s important for the mind.”

Boniface’s return to form comes at a crucial time, especially after enduring off-the-pitch distractions, including rumours surrounding his personal life and a failed big-money move to Saudi Pro League giants, Al Nassr.

Despite these external pressures, the 24-year-old showcased professionalism and resilience, proving his worth once again for Leverkusen.

Boniface’s form boosts Super Eagles’ hopes

As Boniface regains his form and fitness, his timely comeback could be a massive boost for the Super Eagles ahead of upcoming important matches in 2025.

Under new coach Eric Chelle, the 24-year-old striker could play a vital role in Nigeria’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

The Super Eagles are condemned to win both matches after a slow start in the qualifiers, which has seen the team earn just three points in four matches, FIFA.com reports.

Nigeria is presently second from bottom in Group C, four points behind leaders Rwanda, South Africa, and Benin.

Boniface shows Al Nassr what they missed

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that it took Boniface just 15 minutes of his return to grab another Bundesliga goal as Bayer Leverkusen defeated the visiting Hoffenheim.

This comes barely 48 hours after his proposed move to Saudi club Al-Nassr collapsed as he was on the verge of sealing the transfer.

Boniface had reached a verbal agreement with the Pro League club, but the Saudi side abandoned the deal and then signed Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran for a reported €77million instead.

