Eric Chelle has vowed to win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations with the Super Eagles, stating his team is out for revenge

Nigeria legend Mutiu Adepoju has advised Chelle to select the best players and prepare thoroughly for the competition

Super Eagles will face Tunisia, Uganda, and Tanzania in Group C, with their campaign starting on December 23, 2025

Newly appointed Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has made Nigeria’s intentions crystal clear ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The 47-year-old Malian tactician is feeling very confident and optimistic of Nigeria’s chances at the forthcoming tournament, stating boldly that the three-time champions are coming for the trophy.

The Super Eagles have been drawn into Group C alongside Tunisia, Uganda, and Tanzania in what many have termed a tricky group for the West African giants.

Chelle acknowledged the challenges but radiated confidence during a CAF Online interview.

“Yes, it’s going to be difficult, but we’re out for revenge,” he declared, hinting at Nigeria’s recent AFCON disappointments, including a 2021 exit at the hands of Tunisia.

“I know I’ve got a team that’s hungry, and I’m hungry too. We’re going to have a lot of fun, but our goal is to lift that trophy.”

The statement has set a high bar for the Super Eagles seeking to reclaim continental dominance after over a decade without AFCON glory, with Nigeria’s last title coming in 2013.

Mutiu Adepoju's candid advice to Eric Chelle

Former Super Eagles midfielder Mutiu Adepoju, a veteran of multiple AFCON tournaments, has urged Chelle to focus on selecting the best players and ensuring maximum preparation ahead of the competition.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, the former Real Betis star noted that he believes Chelle can lead the Super Eagles to the AFCON trophy in Morocco.

“He has to put his best players. I believe he is going to get the job done. I just want everyone to support him because this is the only team we have, and we just have to qualify for the World Cup. We just have to support him.”

Adepoju acknowledged that while Nigeria has the talent to win the tournament, it will not be an easy task.

“I believe they can go all the way and win AFCON 2025, but I know it's not going to be easy because other teams will want to do their best to make sure they get to the final. The Super Eagles should do much more than they did last time so we can get the African Cup.”

Adepoju’s remarks highlight the need for tactical discipline, squad depth, and mental resilience to navigate the tough road to AFCON glory.

Nigeria’s path to AFCON 2025 success

Nigeria’s AFCON journey will begin with an opening match against Tanzania in Fez on December 23, 2025.

The Super Eagles, three-time champions (1980, 1994, and 2013), will have to be at their best against Group C opponents. Tunisia, a long-time rival, eliminated Nigeria in the Round of 16 at AFCON 2021, setting up a highly anticipated rematch. Uganda and Tanzania, though considered underdogs, will be eager to cause an upset.

AFCON 2025 will run from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026.

Yobo warns Chelle against slow start

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Joseph Yobo has issued a stern warning to Eric Chelle and his team ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations scheduled for Morocco in December.

A good start is very important. The first two games are very important. It is very, very crucial, Yobo noted.

