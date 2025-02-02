Arsenal demolished Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium scoring five against the reigning champions

Super Eagles prospect Ethan Nwaneri capped a five-star performance for the Gunners with an incredible goal

The victory keeps Arsenal’s Premier League title hopes alive as they cut Liverpool’s lead at the top to six points

Arsenal delivered a historic thrashing to reigning Premier League champions Manchester City, scoring five goals in a dominant display at the Emirates Stadium.

The emphatic victory not only secured a crucial three points for Mikel Arteta’s side but also kept their title hopes alive by reducing Liverpool’s lead at the top of the table to just six points.

Super Eagles Prospect Ethan Nwaneri scored his seventh goal of the season as Arsenal demolished Manchester City 5-1 at the Emirates Stadium.

Source: Getty Images

The match started on a heated note as Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard struck just two minutes in, capitalising on defensive lapses from Man City, Sports Illustrated reports

Despite a resilient effort from the visitors, Erling Haaland found an equalizer in the 55th minute, marking his 250th club career goal.

However, what followed was an Arsenal attacking masterclass, as they completely dismantled Pep Guardiola’s Man City defence.

Within 20 minutes, Thomas Partey, Myles Lewis-Skelly, and Kai Havertz found the back of the net, putting the game well beyond Pep Guardiola’s side.

The crowd erupted when Arsenal academy graduate Ethan Nwaneri, a Super Eagles prospect, came off the bench to add the final touch to the memorable victory.

Super Eagles prospect Nwaneri steals show

Super Eagles-eligible youngster Ethan Nwaneri made headlines by capping off Arsenal’s commanding performance with a breathtaking goal in stoppage time.

The 17-year-old attacking midfielder showcased his incredible composure and technical ability, firing in his seventh goal of the season for Arsenal.

Nwaneri’s goal was a moment of pride for Nigerian football fans, as the young star continues to impress with his performances.

His rapid development under Mikel Arteta has fueled speculation that he could soon feature for Nigeria’s senior national team, adding to the growing list of Super Eagles stars in European football.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta prior to the game praised Nwaneri’s maturity and impact, stating the 17-year-old midfielder is a special talent.

Arsenal’s title hopes back on track

This statement victory against Manchester City not only strengthens Arsenal’s position in the Premier League title race but also sends a warning to their rivals.

With Liverpool leading the table, the Gunners will need to maintain consistency in their performances to mount a serious title challenge.

As the season progresses, Arsenal fans will be hoping for more standout moments from their talented squad, especially rising stars like Ethan Nwaneri, who continues to make his mark on the big stage.

Nigeria set to miss out on Arsenal youngster

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that having impressed in Arsenal's 1-1 draw away at Brighton, England are set to make a move for Nigeria-eligible winger Ethan Nwaneri.

Born in London to Nigerian parents, Nwaneri showcased a record-breaking performance for the Gunners during the encounter.

The 17-year-old teenager is eligible to represent both Nigeria and England, but so far he is yet to make his decision.

