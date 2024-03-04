Who is Francesca Stugot? Discover the TikToker's real identity

Francesca Stugot is an American TikToker and social media personality. She rose to stardom for posting comic videos and pranks online. Her fame has attracted curiosity about her real identity and more about her life. Who is Francesca Stugot?

Francesca Stugot is posing for a photo with a smile. Photo: @olivia.dire (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Is Francesca Stugot a real person? The popular content creator has garnered a massive social media following. However, her true identity remains a mystery, leading to confusion among many. She went viral for her phone calls to men, subtly manipulating them into thinking they had met her before.

Profile summary

Real name Kelsey McCullough Popular as Francesca Stugot (Franny Stugs) Date of birth 28 April 2001 Age 22 years (as of March 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth New York, United States Current residence Miami, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown University Marist College, New York Profession TikTok star and social media personality Net worth $100k–$1 million

Who is Francesca Stugot?

The TikTok star was born in New York, in the United States of America. She is an American national of white ethnicity. She graduated from Marist College in 2003 with a degree in Communications, majoring in Public Relations and Advertising. She is currently studying at the University of Miami.

How old is Francesca Stugot? She is 21 years old as of March 2024. She was born on 28 April 2001. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Who is the real Francesca Stugot?

Five facts about Francesca Stugot. Photo: Olivia Dire on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The character, Francesca Stugot, is not a real person. The real person behind the character is Kelsey McCullough.

During a Q&A session on TikTok, she explained Francesca Stugot's meaning and how she developed the character. She stated:

Francesca Stugot actually came about completely by accident! My college friends and I were bored on a Sunday night, and we decided to prank call some old Tinder matches/guys we knew and convince them that they’d met me before! I decided to use a fake name, Francesca, and my friend added the Stugot and the character was born!

Why is Francesca Stugot so famous?

Francesca Stugot is a TikTok star, social media personality and entrepreneur. The fictional character became famous by creating hilarious TikTok pranks with college guys. She calls random guys and gaslights them into believing they gave her their number when they met. She has a Google form where people submits contacts of the people they would love to be pranked.

Her TikTok account has over 84k followers at the time of writing. The social media personality is also on Instagram. She has amassed over 23k followers. Her account, however, is private.

The social media personality is also an entrepreneur. She has created assorted merchandise for fans to buy from the Sunshine Design Boutique.

According to her Instagram bio, she is also the CEO of Franny's Meals on Wheels. However, the company is also made up. She said,

unfortunately right now, Franny's Meals on Wheels is not real corporation. But I promise you if this

So, the other thing I get asked a lot is, "Do you really have a meal prepping business?" And unfortunately, the answer to that is, unfortunately right now, Franny's Meals on Wheels is not real corporation. But I promise you if this if whole Francesca Stugot thing ever really really kicks off (laughs), and I can do that, that will be my first project.

Fast facts about Francesca Stugot

Who is Francesca Stugot? She is an American TikToker and social media personality. Where is Francesca Stugot from? She hails from New York in the United States. How old is Francesca Stugot? Stugot is 21 years old as of March 2024. She was born on 28 April 2001. Is Francesca Stugot a celebrity? Yes, Francesca is a celebrity who is famous for her TikTok pranks. What is Francesca Stugot's nationality? She is an American national. Which school did Francesca Stugot go to? She attended Marist College, in New York. However, according to her Instagram bio, she went to the University of Mimia, which is not the case. Is Francesca Stugot a real person? Francesca Stugot is not a real person. She is a character that was created on TikTok by Kelsey McCullough. Is Francesca Stugot an actress? She is not an actress but a content creator.

Francesca Stugot is a popular name on TikTok. She is a character created by Kelsey McCullough, a now renowned TikTok star and entrepreneur from the United States. She is famous for sharing pranks and funny content on her TikTok account. Primarily, she pranks men pretending they have met before.

Legit.ng published an article about Susanne Gregard. Susanne Gregard is a media artist, photographer, former model and actress from the United States. She became famous due to her high-profile marriage to Dodi Al-Fayed.

Susanne Gregard became famous due to her marriage to multimillionaire Dodi Al-Fayed. Al-Fayed was a film producer and Princess Diana's last boyfriend. He passed on in a car crash with the Princess of Wales in Paris, France. Learn more about Sussanne Gregards and where she is now.

Source: Legit.ng