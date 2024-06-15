BREAKING: NFF Speaks on Finidi George's Purported Resignation as Super Eagles Coach
FCT, Abuja - Ibrahim Gusau, the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), on Saturday, June 15, said he is "not yet aware" if embattled Super Eagles coach, Finidi George, has submitted a resignation letter.
The Punch said when it inquired from Gusau if Finidi had truly quit, he replied:
"Not yet aware.”
In a similar vein, Legit.ng asked the NFF's director of communication, Ademola Olajire, a similar question, but he has yet to respond to our message as of press time.
More to follow...
