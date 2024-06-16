Finidi George has confirmed his sudden resignation as the head coach of the Super Eagles of Nigeria

Veteran Nigerian journalist Colin Udoh had a chat with the former Eagles coach and shared the one major reason Finidi decided to dump the NFF's top job

Finidi was appointed Nigeria's coach in April 2024, but he lasted just two matches and at the moment, the NFF is in search of a new coach

Finidi George, the former head coach of the Super Eagles, has attributed his resignation to the Nigeria Football Federation's (NFF) decision to hire a foreign technical adviser.

NFF's decision linked to Finidi George's resignation

Recall that on Saturday, June 15, Finidi officially resigned as the Super Eagles head coach, barely a month to his appointment.

His resignation came a few days after a three-hour meeting with the NFF and the minister of sports, John Enoh. They decided to hire a foreign technical adviser to assist Finidi, following Nigeria's defeat to Benin Republic Hours after the game ended.

The former Nigerian international drew South Africa at home and lost to Benin Republic in the away match.

In a report shared by sports journalist Adepoju Tobi Samuel, the NFF criticized the Super Eagles for their poor performance and called for their cooperation.

According to the post, the NFF also appealed to Nigerians to bear with the team and lamented the attitude of some Super Eagles players.

Finidi George opens up on resignation

Finidi has now explained the whole situation and given a reason for his shocking resignation from the Super Eagles.

A few hours after he turned in his resignation, former Eagles media officer Colin Udoh revealed in a social media video that he had spoken with Finidi following his decision.

In a video shared by Colin Udoh on X, Finidi cited one major reason that led to his decision to dump the Super Eagles job.

“Finidi confirmed to me that he resigned his position indeed,” Udoh said.

Udoh continued:

“The reason being that he met with the NFF on Thursday and they had a very good conversation.

“They spoke about the things they need to do going forward and he (Finidi) asked if he will be back. At no point during that meeting did anyone tell him they were going to appoint a foreign technical adviser," added Udoh.

“The NFF board had met on Wednesday and made that decision. But it was when Findi landed in Port Harcourt after that meeting that someone called him and informed him.

"He [Finidi] had to park his car and read the link to see that it actually was true," he continued.

“They spoke about the things they needed to do going forward, and he (Finidi) asked them, the NFF, if he will be backif they were going to back him. Now, at not point during that meeting did anybody tell him that they were going to appoint a technical adviser.

"Now, here's the most important part, the NFF would have met on Wednesday, and decided they were going to get a technical adviser which they were going to communicate to him. But at that meeting on Thursday, Finidi said, nobody told him.

"And so when he landed in Port Harcourt after he had meeting with the NFF, someone called him and told him this is what was going on. So he, Finidi, had to park his car to actually read the link to see if it was actually true, this is what had happened.

Udoh continued:

"And so, Finidi, waited for two days to to see if anybody would contact him. So, nobody contacted him. So he felt, if that was the case, then, they didn't wanted him anymore. So, that was why he decided to turn in his resignation."

Watch the full video below as Finidi George explained to Colin Udoh, the Nigerian journalist why he resigned. Udoh shared his full discussion with the former coach;

As reported by PremiumTimes, details from his resignation letter revealed Finidi’s willingness to stay on despite the team’s underwhelming performance in his initial official matches.

