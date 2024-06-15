Victor Osimhem, Super Eagles and Napoli striker, has said he had lost his respect for the former Nigeria national team coach, Finidi George

Osimhen said George had his fitness record and why he could not play for the national team, and the coach even stopped him from being with the team for encouragement

Finidi George was earlier reported to have defended his two match defeats by saying the players are not committed to national assignment, using Osimhem as a case study

FCT, Abuja - Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has attacked the former Super Eagles coach, Finidi George, for blocking him from attending the national team camp and talking with his teammate.

In a trending video, the Nigerian star said he had lost respect for the immediate past Super Eagles coach. He added that George had details of his injury and blocked him from speaking with fellow teammates.

How Finidi George attacked Osimhe

According to SaharaReporters, Finidi George claimed he was not receiving adequate support from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF). He added that some players are connected with big men in the governing council and are difficult to sanction.

Finidi George had lost his first two matches as the Super Eagles coach, attributing the failure to a lack of commitment from the players.

The medium stated that the former national team coach had used Osimhem as a case study, saying that many of the Super Eagles players are not committed to national assignments.

Why Osimhen did not play for Super Eagles

Recall that Osimhen was unavailable for the two World Cup qualifying matches, explaining his injury and that he had been sidelined for four weeks.

But the former Super Eagles coach said the Napoli striker could have managed to play for the team.

The paper reported:

“The coach went on to say that it appears that Osimhen chooses the games he plays for Nigeria, and he (Finidi) cannot beg him to play for his country.”

However, in a trending video of the Nigerian forward, he denied lying about his fitness and that he would not allow anyone to tarnish his image.

Finidi George's contract with NFF

