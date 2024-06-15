Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football in Nigeria and worldwide.

FCT, Abuja - Nigerians on social media are calling on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to hire Samson Siasia as the new Super Eagles coach.

The agitation comes after Finidi George reportedly resigned as the head coach of the senior national team.

Siasia has handled the Super Eagles on at least two occasions. Photo credit: @IkeokwuChidozie

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng reports that the NFF would be looking to replace Finidi, following Nigeria's disappointing 2026 world cup qualifying matches in June.

Reports suggest the federation is undecided between hiring another foreign manager or settling for a deserving Nigerian coach.

Recall Siasia’s coaching career was sidelined by a FIFA match-fixing ban — initially a lifetime suspension that was later reduced to five years on appeal.

The ban will expire in August 2024 — potentially paving the way for his return to football management.

Legit.ng reports that the 56-year-old former Super Eagles forward led the U-20 team, Flying Eagles, to the finals of both the 2005 U-20 world cup and the U-20 African Youth Championship. He won the African Youth Championship and made it to the finals of the tournament where he lost 2–1 to Argentina.

Siasia was again in 2007 and 2014 appointed head coach of the U23 national team. He coached the team to the finals of the 2008 Olympics against Argentina and won silver.

In 2010, he succeeded the former Eagles coach, a Swedish, Lars Lagerback, and was sacked in 2011 after his failure to take Nigeria to the 2012 Africa Cup Of Nations (AFCON).

In 2016, the ex-Nantes of France star took the helm after Sunday Oliseh’s abrupt departure. He didn't last long on the job as he oversaw the final two games of the AFCON 2017 qualifiers, which eventually ended in disappointment.

The NFF replaced him with Salisu Yusuf, who handled the team in an interim capacity.

Legit.ng captures some recent comments on X (formerly Twitter) concerning Siasia. See them below:

@IkeokwuChidozie wrote:

"Dear NFF @thenff, Samson Siasia's FIFA Ban is set to expire in August, please bring back the special one. He gave us a style of play and the growth process was evident. Thank you."

@cheche_maestro tweeted:

"It was Siasia’s job in the first place. Better go and beg Samson Siasia, that’s the right man for the job, una never ready make una dey play."

@Forolistic tweeted:

"Siasia remains the best we have ever had locally."

More to follow...

Source: Legit.ng