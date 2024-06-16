Senator, Shehu Sani has reacted to Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen's outburst at former Super Eagles coach, Finidi George

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, said there appears to be a crack between the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the former coach of the Super Eagles, Finidi George after striker, Victor Osimhen lashed out at the national team coach.

Sani said the crack is affecting the chances of the Super Eagles to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Sani said there appears to be a crack between the NFF and Finidi

He stated this while reacting to Osimhen’s outburst at Finidi via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @ShehuSani.

The former federal lawmaker no foreign-based professional player should be begged to play for Nigeria.

He wrote:

“There appears to be a crack between the NFF and Coach Finidi George. This is affecting the chances of the Super Eagles. Any foreign-based professional player invited to play for his country and he deliberately refuses to come, shouldn’t be begged.”

Legit.ng recalls that Osimhen's frustration towards George continued to trend in a video that saw him transfer the anger to his friends who were around him, igniting another round of reactions online.

George allegedly called out the Napoli striker and accused him of not being committed to the national football team during the ongoing World Cup qualifiers.

NFF speaks on George's resignation as Super Eagles coach

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the NFF President, Ibrahim Gusau, said he does not know about the reported resignation of Super Eagles coach, George.

Legit.ng reports that Finidi had been under fire since the Super Eagles lost to The Cheetahs of Benin Republic in a crucial World Cup qualifier.

The NFF had afterward decided to engage a foreign technical adviser for the Super Eagles

