Former Super Eagles Star Tells NFF What To Do To Osimhen After Outburst At Finidi
- Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Idah Peterside, said the NFF should take action against Victor Osimhen over social media outburst
- Peterside said the Napoli striker should be banned from playing for the Super Eagles of Nigeria in all competition
- He urged the NFF to call on Osimhen to apologize to the former Super Eagles coach for lashing out at him
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy
Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Idah Peterside, has told the the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to ban Victor Osimhen from playing for the national team after a social media outburst at erstwhile Super Eagles coach, Finidi George.
Peterside said the NFF must take serious action against Osimhen to bright sanity to Nigeria’s football.
He warned that it would not augur well if no action is taken against the Napoli striker, Vanguard reports.
“I think action should be taken, or he should be banned from playing for the national team. If we allow this kind of thing to continue, it would not augur well for Nigeria. The men who have served and given everything to our great country. So sanity must be brought to our football.”
Peterside said Osimhen needs to apologize for the things he said to Finidi.
“Finidi George is a legend, You don’t just widen your mouth and say things that are unpalatable. If you have issues with the man, pick up your phone and call him. That’s what responsible people do.
“Osimhen has just shown a bit of irresponsibility, and that’s unexpected. I think the NFF should call Osimhen and ask him to apologize. He has to apologize for saying things.”
Finidi vs Osimhen: Shehu Sani discloses effect on Super Eagles
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, said there appears to be a crack between the NFF and Finidi after Osimhen lashed out at the former national team coach.
Sani said the crack is affecting the chances of the Super Eagles to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The former federal lawmaker no foreign-based professional player should be begged to play for Nigeria.
