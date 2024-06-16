Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Idah Peterside, said the NFF should take action against Victor Osimhen over social media outburst

Peterside said the Napoli striker should be banned from playing for the Super Eagles of Nigeria in all competition

He urged the NFF to call on Osimhen to apologize to the former Super Eagles coach for lashing out at him

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Idah Peterside, has told the the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to ban Victor Osimhen from playing for the national team after a social media outburst at erstwhile Super Eagles coach, Finidi George.

Peterside said the NFF must take serious action against Osimhen to bright sanity to Nigeria’s football.

He warned that it would not augur well if no action is taken against the Napoli striker, Vanguard reports.

“I think action should be taken, or he should be banned from playing for the national team. If we allow this kind of thing to continue, it would not augur well for Nigeria. The men who have served and given everything to our great country. So sanity must be brought to our football.”

Peterside said Osimhen needs to apologize for the things he said to Finidi.

“Finidi George is a legend, You don’t just widen your mouth and say things that are unpalatable. If you have issues with the man, pick up your phone and call him. That’s what responsible people do.

“Osimhen has just shown a bit of irresponsibility, and that’s unexpected. I think the NFF should call Osimhen and ask him to apologize. He has to apologize for saying things.”

