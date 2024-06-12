Nottingham Forest's No.9, Taiwo Awoniyi, has said the Super Eagles aim for progress and development

The former Union Berlin goal-poacher asserted that it is good to welcome a new coach in Finidi George

Officially unveiled as the Super Eagles coach in May 2024, Finidi is already under pressure to deliver for Nigeria

Ilorin, Kwara state - Nottingham Forest of England and Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Taiwo Awoniyi, has said he is happy to work with Coach Finidi George in the senior national team.

Legit.ng reports that Finidi came under fire after superintending over two woeful performances of the team in the 2026 world cup qualifiers since he took charge.

His first competitive fixture was against South Africa last week which the Nigerian team drew 1-1 — their third draw in the world cup qualifying series that left them with just three points from as many matches.

Nigerians were hoping for a better outing against Benin Republic on Monday, June 10, but the minors shocked the Super Eagles, running away with a 2-1 victory.

'Super Eagles need to show strength' - Awoniyi

Awoniyi missed the world cup qualifying games due to fitness concerns.

Be that as it may, speaking in a recent interview with SportsBoom, Awoniyi shared his thoughts about the embattled Super Eagles coach.

The English Premier League (EPL) star said:

“We (Super Eagles team) want to keep progressing and it’s good to welcome a new coach.

“I think it’s a good appointment and it will be good to meet him.

“There’s lots of us now playing in the highest leagues in different countries.

“That can only be a good thing and shows how strong we are."

