In a surprising turn of events, the Super Eagles sang the old anthem during their match in Benin Republic, Abidjan

The national team expressed rage over the development and blamed the Beninoise Football Federation for the mix-up

Legit.ng reports that the players sang the “Arise O Compatriots,” anthem instead of the newly reinstated “Nigeria We Hail Thee” at the start of the match

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has expressed anger at the Beninoise Football Federation's mix-up in playing the old Nigerian national anthem before Monday’s FIFA World Cup qualifying match in Abidjan.

Recall that the Super Eagles of Nigeria shunned the ‘Nigeria We Hail Thee’ national anthem during a FIFA World Cup qualifier against Benin Republic on Monday, June 10.

The Nigeria men's national football team recited the ‘Arise O Compatriot’ anthem at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan.

‘Nigeria We Hail Thee’ was reintroduced after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu signed the national anthem Bill 2024 into law on May 29, 2024.

In a swift reaction to the development, NFF’s head of international competitions, Dayo Enebi Achor, said the NFF handed a recording of the new national anthem of Nigeria to the Benin FA authorities at the Match Coordination meeting in Abidjan on Sunday evening.

“We gave them the recording of our new national anthem, only for them to play the wrong one at the beginning of the match. We protested strongly, and insisted that the Super Eagles would not start the second half until the new national anthem of Nigeria was played,” Achor said.

The Benin FA authorities eventually played the new national anthem of Nigeria before the commencement of the second half of the match.

