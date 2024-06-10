BREAKING: Drama as Super Eagles Recite ‘Arise O’ Compatriot’ During W/Cup Qualifier Against Benin
Abidjan, Ivory Coast - The Super Eagles of Nigeria recited the ‘Arise O Compatriot’ anthem instead of the newly signed ‘Nigeria We Hail Thee’ in an ongoing clash against Benin Republic.
Legit.ng recalls that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on May 29, signed the national anthem Bill 2024 into law.
The match is the fourth round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in Group C.
According to The Punch, the Super Eagles players sang the now ‘old anthem’ at the beginning of the match on Monday, June 10.
The match is currently ongoing at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan.
Head coach Finidi George, fielded a new list line compared to the one used against Bafana banfa of South Africa on Friday, June 7.
Goalkeeper: Nwabali
Defenders: Bassey, Tanimu, Ajayi, Osayi-Samuel
Midfielders: Ndidi, Onyeka, Iwobi
Attackers: Chukwueze, Lookman, Moffi
