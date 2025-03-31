Victor Osimhen’s representatives confirm the Super Eagles striker wants a Premier League move after Galatasaray loan

Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Aston Villa, and Newcastle United are all monitoring his situation

Napoli is willing to negotiate Osimhen’s transfer, despite his €75 million release clause

Victor Osimhen’s representatives have reportedly informed Saudi Pro League clubs that the Nigerian striker has his sights set on playing in the Premier League next season.

Despite interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia, Osimhen is determined to secure a move to England’s top flight, months after his failed move to Chelsea on transfer deadline day last summer.

Victor Osimhen is reportedly on the transfer radar of several Premier League clubs, including Manchester United. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Reports by Transfer News Live suggest that the 26-year-old would even be willing to join Manchester United, regardless of whether they secure Champions League qualification.

With a €75 million release clause and a high salary, Osimhen is not prepared to take a pay cut.

However, many believe the Nigerian forward’s long-anticipated Premier League move will finally materialise this summer.

Napoli, Osimhen’s parent club, is prepared to let him leave, as his departure would provide them with the funds to sign a new striker.

While Galatasaray has expressed interest in keeping him permanently, the 2023 Africa Player of the Year winner appears set on moving to England.

Premier League clubs interested in Osimhen

A host of top Premier League clubs are reportedly keeping close tabs on Osimhen’s situation.

Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Aston Villa, and Newcastle United are all keen on securing the services of the Super Eagles striker next summer.

Manchester United, struggling with a misfiring attack, sees Osimhen as a potential solution to their goal-scoring woes after a miserable spell has seen them falter under two managers this season.

Chelsea, having missed out on signing him last summer, is still considering making another attempt, while Arsenal has also been monitoring the striker closely, given their need for a consistent goal scorer.

Newcastle may see Osimhen as an option should Alexander Isak leave, while Aston Villa is looking to add more depth to their attacking options.

According to TBR Football, Chief correspondent Graeme Bailey says the Saudi Pro League has been informed that Osimhen is focused solely on securing a move to the Premier League.

With multiple English clubs interested, the coming transfer window could see a bidding war for the prolific striker.

Osimhen’s transfer fee and Galatasaray’s interest

Osimhen’s representatives are actively working on securing his next move, having been frustrated by last summer’s transfer saga, which saw him join Galatasaray on loan after a failed move to Chelsea.

Victor Osimhen is Galatasaray's leading goalscorer this season with 20 goals in the Super Lig. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Napoli has reportedly given his agents permission to negotiate with potential buyers ahead of the summer transfer window.

While Osimhen has a release clause of approximately €75 million, Napoli is open to negotiating with interested clubs instead of insisting on the full clause being met.

The Nigerian forward’s performances in Turkey have been outstanding after scoring nine goals in his last six matches and he boasts 20 goals in 19 starts in the Super Lig.

Galatasaray is eager to keep Osimhen permanently and is reportedly willing to break the Turkish transfer record to do so.

Osimhen fires blank in Galatasaray defeat

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen failed to find the net as Galatasaray lost their unbeaten run after a 2-1 defeat away at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Besiktas in the Istanbul derby after the international break.

Both teams ended the match with 10 men after Przemyslaw Frankowski was sent off for the champions in the first half and Semih Kilicsoy for Besiktas in the second half.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng