Former Super Eagles International, Bright Omokaro, has explained what Super Eagles must do to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Omokaro said the Super Eagles players need more togetherness and rigorous training to qualify for the World Cup

He added that the Super Eagles need to play as a team and have collective responsibility to get the expected goals

FCT, Abuja - Former Super Eagles International, Bright Omokaro, said the Super Eagles need more time to play and train together to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Omokaro said the Super Eagles played individually against Bafana Bafana of South Africa because they never had time to play together as a team.

He stated this after the Super Eagles of Nigeria’s 1-1 draw against Bafana Bafana of South Africa in Uyo on Friday, June 7, The Punch.

He added that playing together as a team will help Super Eagles achieve the goal of qualifying for the biggest football competition in the world.

“Though the players played very well individually, they need more collective responsibility to get the expected goals.

“The boys never had time to play together, that’s what happened to them during the match, but they need more togetherness and rigorous training to qualify for the World Cup.”

Omokaro urged Coach Finidi George not to issue automatic shirts to any player.

He said performance should determine which player should start or play in a match.

“There shouldn’t be the automatic shirt for any player for now.

“Their performance should be the determinant to feature in a match, as there must be competition in the camp to allow the best players to perform.”

Why I didn’t use Boniface against South Africa

Legit.ng earlier reported that George explained why he did not use Victor Boniface against South Africa in the 2026 World Cup qualifier.

Finidi said tactical shift stopped him from unleashing the in-form striker against the Bafana Bafana in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital.

He disclosed that his team had to change their plan of fielding Boniface after Ajayi complained that he couldn’t continue

