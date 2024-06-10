The Cheetahs of Benin Republic stunned the Super Eagles of Nigeria in a crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier

Nigeria lost 2-1 to the Benin Republic in the fourth round at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan on Monday, June 10

The defeat has left the Super Eagles' hope of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup hanging on a slim tread

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Abidjan, Ivory Coast - The Super Eagles of Nigeria lost 2-1 to Benin Republic in the fourth round of the 2026 World Cup qualifier.

Nigeria took the lead in the 27th minute through Raphael Onyedika’s effort to the right corner of the post.

Super Eagles were defeated 2-1 by Benin Republic in a crucial World Cup qualifier Photo credit: @NGSuperEagles

Source: Twitter

The Cheetahs of Benin Republic, however, tied the score with a well-placed shot from Jodel Dossou after the Super Eagles made a defensive blunder in the 37th minute, The punch reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The West African neighbour took the lead shortly before halftime thanks to a right-footed goal by Steve Mounie from a corner in added time of the first half.

Legit.ng recalls that Finidi George, the team's head coach, announced that Ademola Lookman and Terem Moffi as the attackers while Victor Boniface would remain on the bench.

Compared with the match against South Africa, George replaced Fisayo Dele-Bashiru with the goal scorer, Samuel Chukwueze replaced Kelechi Iheanacho and Moffi took the place of Paul Onuachu.

Also, Legit.ng reported that George had said his players and technical crew are aware that qualification for the 2026 World Cup is “what is at stake.”

The Super Eagles coach urged Nigerians to calm down, saying his team cannot be ‘running helter-skelter’ because of the draw against South Africa on Friday night, June 7.

Super Eagles recite ‘Arise O’ Compatriot’ in Benin clash

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Super Eagles of Nigeria recited the ‘Arise O Compatriot’ anthem instead of the newly signed ‘Nigeria We Hail Thee’ in the clash against Benin Republic.

Legit.ng recalls that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on May 29, signed the national anthem Bill 2024 into law.

The Nigerian players sang the now ‘old anthem’ at the beginning of the match at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan on Monday, June 10.

Source: Legit.ng