Legit.ng reports that the match comes just two days after the Super Eagles failed to beat the Bafana Bafana of South Africa at home in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state

Following criticisms from some quarters about Finidi's selection and the outcome of the South Africa match, the coach has given Nigerians assurance

Abidjan, Ivory Coast - Super Eagles of Nigeria head coach, Finidi George, has said his players and technical crew are aware that qualification for the 2026 world cup is “what is at stake”.

Speaking ahead of the fourth round match of the 2026 world cup African qualifier match against Benin Republic, Finidi urged Nigerians to calm down, saying his team cannot be ‘running helter skelter’ because of the draw against South Africa on Friday night, June 7.

Finidi relaxed ahead of Benin Republic encounter

On Sunday, June 9, Leadership newspaper quoted the former Super Eagles winger as saying the dropped points against the Bafana Bafana "should not break us".

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) medalist said:

“I am not shaken, I am relaxed, we know what is at stake, we know we have to qualify (for the world cup), but that does not mean we have to run helter skelter because of the draw,”

“We dropped points and that should not break us, a positive result will change the narrative.

“It is not the best result we wanted, we have to get our heads up and work for the next game (Benin Republic).”

Legit.ng reports that Nigeria are fifth in Group C, behind Lesotho, Rwanda, and their next opponent (Benin Republic).

The Super Eagles have an unimpressive three points from three games — two points behind surprise table toppers, Lesotho.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former international, Bright Omokaro, said the Super Eagles need more time to play and train together to qualify for the 2026 world cup that will be staged in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Omokaro stated that the Super Eagles played individually against Bafana Bafana of South Africa because they never had time to play together as a team.

