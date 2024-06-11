Global site navigation

Local editions

Benin Republic Players Celebrate Former Super Eagles Coach Behind Their Victory, Nigerians React
Celebrities

Benin Republic Players Celebrate Former Super Eagles Coach Behind Their Victory, Nigerians React

by  Olumide Alake 2 min read
  • Benin Republic defeated Super Eagles for the first time ever in international football on Monday, June 10
  • The Benin Republic side was led by former Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr, who was sacked in 2021
  • The Nigerian team's recent defeat to Benin Republic has been termed as a revenge mission for Gernot Rohr

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Nigeria's recent defeat to Benin Republic has remained a heated topic across social media platforms.

Thanks to former Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr, the Benin Republic recorded their first-ever senior win in an international game against Nigeria with a 2-1 comeback win at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny in Abidjan on Monday, June 10.

Gernot Rohr leads Benin Republic to first win against Nigeria
Pictures of Benin Republic carrying Gernot Rohr after defeating Nigeria trends. Credit: @ng_supereagles
Source: Instagram

Below is a picture of Benin Republic players carrying Gernot Rohr after win against Nigeria

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Read also

'Sack Finidi George' trends as Nigerians invade coach's IG page after loss to Benin Republic

What to know about Gernot Rohr

Gernot Rohr, a former Girondins Bordeaux coach, was in charge of the Super Eagles national team for almost six years.

During his reign, the Super Eagles qualified for the 2018 World Cup in Russia and the 2019 and 2021 AFCONs.

In December 2021, Rohr was sacked just three weeks into the AFCON tournament.

What Nigerians are saying about Gernot Rohr's win

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

osasuo:

"In December 2021, @thenff sacked Gernot Rohr with just 3 weeks to the #AFCON, after five years as the @NGSuperEagles coach. Today, as coach of Benin’s Cheetahs, he paid Nigerian football in their own coins, with a 2-1 win in Abidjan, in a #FIFAWCQ. What goes around…"

erm_eye:

"Whom they sacked for no reason."

according_to_lucci:

"We still don't want him or finidi. Find us a better coach."

Read also

Finidi George: Psquare's 2007 music video about Super Eagles coach trends after defeat to Benin Rep

glow_rie__:

"He knows how tactical our guys can be and used it against them."

amandobazinta10:

"Finish George & NFF are the master mind of the Nigeria football failure"

awilo_richy:

"Sack findini and employ him."

Nigerians call for Finidi George's sack

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerians flooded Super Eagles' coach Finidi George's Instagram page after the defeat to Benin Republic.

Venting their disappointment, many called for Finidi to be sacked.

Others urged the Super Eagles coach to tender his resignation letter willingly.

PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Olumide Alake avatar

Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 6 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainer Editor 2023. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel