Benin Republic Players Celebrate Former Super Eagles Coach Behind Their Victory, Nigerians React
- Benin Republic defeated Super Eagles for the first time ever in international football on Monday, June 10
- The Benin Republic side was led by former Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr, who was sacked in 2021
- The Nigerian team's recent defeat to Benin Republic has been termed as a revenge mission for Gernot Rohr
Nigeria's recent defeat to Benin Republic has remained a heated topic across social media platforms.
Thanks to former Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr, the Benin Republic recorded their first-ever senior win in an international game against Nigeria with a 2-1 comeback win at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny in Abidjan on Monday, June 10.
Below is a picture of Benin Republic players carrying Gernot Rohr after win against Nigeria
What to know about Gernot Rohr
Gernot Rohr, a former Girondins Bordeaux coach, was in charge of the Super Eagles national team for almost six years.
During his reign, the Super Eagles qualified for the 2018 World Cup in Russia and the 2019 and 2021 AFCONs.
In December 2021, Rohr was sacked just three weeks into the AFCON tournament.
What Nigerians are saying about Gernot Rohr's win
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:
"In December 2021, @thenff sacked Gernot Rohr with just 3 weeks to the #AFCON, after five years as the @NGSuperEagles coach. Today, as coach of Benin’s Cheetahs, he paid Nigerian football in their own coins, with a 2-1 win in Abidjan, in a #FIFAWCQ. What goes around…"
erm_eye:
"Whom they sacked for no reason."
according_to_lucci:
"We still don't want him or finidi. Find us a better coach."
glow_rie__:
"He knows how tactical our guys can be and used it against them."
amandobazinta10:
"Finish George & NFF are the master mind of the Nigeria football failure"
awilo_richy:
"Sack findini and employ him."
Nigerians call for Finidi George's sack
Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerians flooded Super Eagles' coach Finidi George's Instagram page after the defeat to Benin Republic.
Venting their disappointment, many called for Finidi to be sacked.
Others urged the Super Eagles coach to tender his resignation letter willingly.
