BREAKING: Again, Boniface Benched As Finidi Releases Squad for Benin Republic
The Super Eagles of Nigeria are set for the highly anticipated international picture as the team unveiled its starting eleven for the clash against the Benin Republic in the fourth round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.
Finidi George, the team's head coach, has announced that Ademola Lookman and Terem Moffi will lead the attack while Victor Boniface will remain on the bench.
Below is the line up of the Super Eagles:
Source: Legit.ng
