Arsenal paid tribute to British-Nigerian schoolboy Daniel Anjorin, a Gunners fan who tragically died in a sword attack in London

Fans honoured him during Arsenal's match against Bournemouth, applauding in the 14th minute and displaying a 'RIP Daniel' banner

Daniel, described as a "true scholar" with a gentle character, was allegedly murdered by a 36-year-old man named Marcus Arduini Monzo

Emirates Stadium, London - Arsenal have paid tribute to a British-Nigerian schoolboy Daniel Anjorin, who was killed in a sword attack in London on Tuesday, April 30.

The 14-year-old, who is a Gunners fan, died in hospital after being attacked in Hainault while walking to school.

Arsenal paid tribute to Daniel Anjorin, who was tragically murdered in a sword attack in London. Photo credit: @JacobsBen

Source: Twitter

Arsenal pay tribute to Daniel Anjorin

During their home game against Bournemouth on Saturday, May 4, Arsenal fans paid their respects to Daniel as applause rang around the Emirates Stadium after 14 minutes.

The Gunners fans also held up a banner with 'RIP Daniel' written on it.

The top English Premier League team was given permission by the teenager's family to pay tribute to him during the match, BBC reported.

Meanwhile, Arsenal won the match against Bournemouth by 3:0. The Gunners got their 26th league win of the season and lifted their goal difference to 60.

Who is Daniel Anjorin?

Anjorin was a pupil at Bancroft's School. The late teenager was described as a "true scholar" who had a "positive nature and gentle character".

Daniel was a boyhood Arsenal fan, according to Daily Mail.

A 36-year-old man identified as Marcus Arduini Monzo has been charged with the schoolboy's murder.

Daniel Anjorin's murder: Nigerian govt reacts

Meanwhile, the Nigerian government, through the chief executive officer/chairperson of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has commiserated with Daniel's family.

Dabiri-Erewa, in a statement released by her media aide, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, and posted on the commission's official X page, described the brutal incident as unfortunate, gruesome and sad.

"She (Dabiri-Erewa) condoled with the family of the deceased and the Nigerian communities in the UK, praying unto God to rest the soul of young Daniel whose life was cut short on Tuesday," the statement partly read.

