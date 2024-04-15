Bayer Leverkusen's lengthy league title drought is over after Xabi Alonso guided them to first place in the Bundesliga

After matchday 29 where Leverkusen battered Werder Bremen on Sunday, April 14, Super Eagles' Victor Boniface made little effort to disguise his delight

Legit.ng reports that Boniface; another Super Eagles player, Nathan Tella; and three other Africans emerged champions with Leverkusen

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football.

North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany - Super Eagles of Nigeria and Bayer Leverkusen forward, Victor Boniface, has given praises to God for becoming a league champion in Germany.

Legit.ng had reported how Bayer Leverkusen secured their first Bundesliga title on Sunday, April 14, with an emphatic 5-0 victory over Werder Bremen, breaking an 11-year stranglehold on the league by Bayern Munich.

Nigeria's Victor Boniface is pleased and excited to try to win the German Bundesliga title. Photo credit: @boniface_jrn

Source: Twitter

Xabi Alonso's team, who have now gone a league-record 29 matches without defeat this season to secure their first trophy since 1993, have a 16-point lead over Bayern with five matches remaining.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Boniface scored in the Werder Bremen thrashing.

Reacting to the feat, Boniface took to his verified Facebook page to express his absolute delight. He wrote with an accompanying visual design of the new German champions:

"Na God run am."

Legit.ng reports that Boniface is one of two Nigerians playing for Leverkusen, with Nathan Tella also excelling at various points in the season.

The duo became the third and fourth Nigerians to win the Bundesliga.

Recall that an abductor injury sustained just before the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 ruled Boniface out of the tournament.

Although the 23-year-old only joined Leverkusen in July 2023, he was instrumental to Xabi Alonso's side's title achievement.

Read more on Victor Boniface:

EPL giants keen on Boniface

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chelsea have identified Boniface as a target for the summer.

Goal attributed a story to SportBild which said Mauricio Pochettino's side have noted the Nigerian as a key target in their quest to bolster their forward options.

Source: Legit.ng