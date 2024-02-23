Chelsea have been linked with a summer transfer move for Super Eagles of Nigeria attacker, Victor Boniface

Boniface, who is tied to Leverkusen until 2028, has a transfer value of 40 million euros and Chelsea can easily pay the fee

Multiple media outlets are reporting that Chelsea considers Boniface a viable option to African Footballer of the Year, Victor Osimhen

London, England - Chelsea have identified Bayer Leverkusen and Super Eagles of Nigeria forward, Victor Boniface, as a target for the summer.

Goal attributed a story to SportBild which said Mauricio Pochettino's side have noted the 23-year-old as a key target in their quest to bolster their forward options.

Boniface has 10 goals and seven assists in 16 Bundesliga appearances this season and the Super Eagles forward's transfer is reportedly valued at around €40 million, given he has a contract until 2028.

The former English Premier League (EPL) champions have been linked with Boniface's Super Eagles teammate Victor Osimhen, but Napoli reportedly want his release clause of €130 million paid in full.

Chelsea need to watch their financial situation after spending more than €1 billion across the last three transfer windows and could be on the lookout for cheaper options.

Boniface signed for Bayer Leverkusen only in July 2023, but he could move on if Chelsea pushes hard, ESPN reported on Friday, February 23.

The former Union SG of Belgium man has five caps for Nigeria but is yet to officially record a goal at senior level.

Initially penned down for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 in Ivory Coast where Nigerian finished second, Boniface missed out on the tournament through injury.

'I’d go with Osimhen': Cole

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chelsea legend, Joe Cole, said he would still go with Osimhen despite the Napoli man 'falling off a little bit'.

Assessing Chelsea's options in the upcoming summer transfer window, the 42-year-old Cole expressed positive remarks about Juventus goalpoacher Dusan Vlahovic, and Liverpool attacker Darwin Nunez.

