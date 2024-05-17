A student of Nigerian Christian Institute (NCI), Uyo, has earned the admiration of people over his outstanding Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) performance

The intelligent boy cleared the examination, scoring an impressive 95 in mathematics and physics

A man who visited the boy's school revealed he desires to someday work with the Akwa Ibom State's airline

Etini Essiet, a boy from Ikot Abasi Local Government Area, has been commended on social media for scoring very high in the UTME.

Wisdom Emmanuel, who visited Essiet's school to meet him, described the lad as highly ingenious.

Etini Essiet scored 95 in mathematics and physics. Photo Credit: Wisdom Emmanuel, jamb.gov.ng

In a Facebook post, Wisdom released the boy's score and pictures taken with him and his family at his school.

Essiet, who attends the Nigerian Christian Institute (NCI), Uyo, scored 365 in the UTME. He had 95 in physics and mathematics, 84 in English and 91 in chemistry.

Wisdom added that Essiet desires to work with the Akwa Ibom State airline someday.

"...During our conversation with Etini, he revealed his intention to study Aero-Space Engineering in the University with the goal of working with Akwa Ibom State's Ibom Air in the future," Wisdom wrote.

JAMB said only 0.5% of candidates scored 300 and above in the UTME.

Etini Essiet's UTME result thrills Nigerians

Linus Effiong said:

"Uncommon feat.

"Congratulations to the candidate."

Ulap Gab Eminence said:

"Thanks for visiting him, this is a kind of encouragement to him."

Didee Bassey said:

"NCI.

"A private school with a different.

"Proud Alumnus."

Feivel Sambo said:

"Congratulations to Etini.

"Ikot Abasi is proud of you.

"God bless you leader."

IkakkeAbasi Udofia said:

"Congratulations and best wishes to him in his future endeavour."

Uduak Etok said:

"Amazing performance.

"You've done well to identify with him."

Best Nkanta said:

"Congratulations...

"I have carefully read through, I have not seen encouragement in terms of scholarship...

"Why?"

