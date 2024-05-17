A lady flew with Air Peace from London Gatwick to Lagos, and she shared a video on TikTok after the flight

He showed how she settled down in the Air Peace aeroplane and also what she brought along to eat mid-flight

The Air Peace passenger said she took with her calabash chalk popularly called 'nzu' and she was seen eating it with relish

An air passenger who travelled with Air Peace from London to Lagos posted a video on TikTok.

The flight took off from the London Gatwick Airport and landed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The lady ate calabash clay which she brought with her. Photo credit: TikTok/@afrophbabe_backup and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

The passenger, Afrophbabe, showed when she boarded the flight and settled down in her seat.

She then brought out a pack of calabash chalk, also called 'nzu', and started eating it with relish.

Many of her followers who saw the video also said they love to eat calabash chalk.

When someone asked if it was allowed at the airport, Afrophbabe said it was allowed since it was safe.

Her words:

"Of course. It's completely safe. If they ask, tell them it's bentonite clay, edible and cosmetic. this is a naturally occurring clay. Nothing dangerous about it."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares what she ate mid-flight

@kacydd said:

"I love nzu too much, I really need help to stop since my childhood. I can eat like 20 peices in a day."

@Prettirootz said:

"Journey mercies sis. Abeg bring back agege bread for me that don’t eat nzu."

@Blazinb commented:

"Have a lovely holiday. How was your experience flying airspace."

@Nat OX said:

"Enjoy your flight, safe flight."

@heli yebs457 commented:

"Can you take it along while travelling? Wouldn't they say anything?"

@Jennybeely said:

"Nzu can be addictive ehhh. It almost gave me breathing problems."

