Super Eagles Coach: "Finidi Best Bet for Nigerian Team’s Job", Expert Wades In
- A football analyst, Femi Fabunmi, has said the race for who becomes the new Super Eagles head coach is between Emmanuel Amunike and Finidi George
- Fabunmi spoke on the national football team side that Finidi — an Ajax and Real Betis legend — should manage
- In an interview with Legit.ng, the football expert paired Amunike with another national football team side
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football.
Ikeja, Lagos state - A sports analyst, Femi Fabunmi, has said interim manager, Finidi George, is “the best bet” for the Super Eagles head coach position.
Legit.ng reports that Nigeria has been searching for a manager since Portuguese tactician, Jose Peseiro, resigned on March 1.
Peseiro’s exit came a few weeks after he led Nigeria to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 in Cote d’Ivoire.
On March 8, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) confirmed that the Super Eagles head coach is vacant.
In a statement on its website, NFF called for applications from coaches looking to succeed the Portuguese.
The federation also added requirements for applicants to get the job.
Subsequently, reports emerged that the likes of Daniel Amokachi, Sunday Oliseh, and Finidi have applied for the job.
Sharing his expert’s view on the development, Fabunmi told Legit.ng:
“I cannot categorically say who should be the next Super Eagles coach, that responsibility lies with the NFF. However, from the pool that applied for the vacant position, I can state clearly that this should ordinarily be between interim coach, Finidi George, who has been with the team for a while now while Emmanuel Amunike also comes to mind.
But the latter has a poor CV in the two places he's gone outside the country to coach. Tanzania senior national team where he lost all group games at AFCON and Zanaco of Zambia where he was booted out for poor performance.
“So based on this, Finidi is the best bet, Amunike can handle the under-23 Eagles or even under-20 for now.”
Finidi, other Nigeria’s 1994 players now coaches
Earlier, Legit.ng spotlighted Finidi and other Super Eagles 1994 members who became coaches.
The team is deemed arguably the best Super Eagles squad to date.
