BREAKING: Mali Defeats Super Eagles of Nigeria in Morocco
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football.
Marrakech, Morocco - The Eagles of Mali on Tuesday night, March 26, defeated the Super Eagles of Nigeria.
Goals from El Bilal Toure and Kamory Doumbia in each half condemned Finidi George's boys to defeat in Marrakech, Morocco in an international friendly.
Toure capitalised on a defensive blunder to put Mali ahead in the 18th minute.
Subsequently, Moses Simon and Cyriel Dessers both had chances to get Nigeria level but could not convert their opportunities.
In the 87th minute, Doumbia sealed the win for the Malians and ensured there was no way back for the Super Eagles.
The loss is coach Finidi’s first loss as the interim coach of the Super Eagles after a 2-1 win over a 10-man Ghana side on Friday, March 22.
Super Eagles vs Mali: Nigerians react
Following the loss, some Nigerians on X (formerly Twitter) shared their thoughts.
Legit.ng captures some comments below:
Former international, Mutiu Adepoju, wrote:
"Not the best result. But friendlies are an opportunity to test and tinker."
Kelechi Anyikude commented:
"It is what it is. We learn and move."
A former press officer of the Super Eagles, Colin Udoh, said:
"Not a good result for the Super Eagles, who were undone by a combination of defensive errors and poor finishing."
Expert talks up Finidi for Eagles job
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a sports analyst, Femi Fabunmi, said interim manager, Finidi, is “the best bet” for the Super Eagles head coach position.
Fabunmi predicted in an interview with Legit.ng that either Finidi or Emmanuel Amunike will be announced as the Super Eagles manager.
