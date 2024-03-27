BREAKING: Mali Defeats Super Eagles of Nigeria in Morocco

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football.

Marrakech, Morocco - The Eagles of Mali on Tuesday night, March 26, defeated the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Goals from El Bilal Toure and Kamory Doumbia in each half condemned Finidi George's boys to defeat in Marrakech, Morocco in an international friendly.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Eagles of Mali slugged it out in an international friendly on Tuesday, March 26. Photo credits: Visionhaus, DeFodi Images

Toure capitalised on a defensive blunder to put Mali ahead in the 18th minute.

Subsequently, Moses Simon and Cyriel Dessers both had chances to get Nigeria level but could not convert their opportunities.

In the 87th minute, Doumbia sealed the win for the Malians and ensured there was no way back for the Super Eagles.

The loss is coach Finidi’s first loss as the interim coach of the Super Eagles after a 2-1 win over a 10-man Ghana side on Friday, March 22.

Super Eagles vs Mali: Nigerians react

Following the loss, some Nigerians on X (formerly Twitter) shared their thoughts.

Legit.ng captures some comments below:

Former international, Mutiu Adepoju, wrote:

"Not the best result. But friendlies are an opportunity to test and tinker."

Kelechi Anyikude commented:

"It is what it is. We learn and move."

A former press officer of the Super Eagles, Colin Udoh, said:

"Not a good result for the Super Eagles, who were undone by a combination of defensive errors and poor finishing."

