A prominent producer of athletic apparel, Nike, has revealed the Super Eagles' new 2024 home and away kits

The design of the jersey will be the first time in three years that Nigeria will use white as her main colour

Legit.ng reports that the jerseys are also expected to be worn by the Super Falcons and other national football teams

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football.

FCT, Abuja - American sportswear manufacturer, Nike, has presented the Super Eagles of Nigeria's new 2024 home and away kits to the world.

According to ESPN Africa on Monday, March 18, it will be the first time in three years that the Super Eagles use white as a main colour.

Nike has unveiled the Super Eagles' 2024/25 jerseys. Photo credit: @iamMightyGeorge

Source: Twitter

The home kit is an all-white jersey with ‘Naija’ written on the shirt.

The away jersey (Green) meanwhile resembled the wear used during the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 edition in Ivory Coast where the Super Eagles reached the final.

Apart from Nigeria, kits of the national men's football teams of countries like France, Brazil, USA, Portugal, Korea, and Poland, were released.

Check out the video of national team wears unveiled by Nike below:

Super Eagles new jerseys: Fans react

Meanwhile, the unveiling of the Nigerian jerseys has elicited reactions from football fans.

Legit.ng captures some reactions from X (formerly Twitter) below:

@D_kube wrote:

"Dem go likely sell am 40k. Wetin broke people like us go do."

@whykavelli commented:

"Lovely kits,hope we will some silverware with it."

@RealityBarry said:

"Haha, let’s cook."

@Trending_Memes0 wrote:

"Hope it brings good omen."

@cinnofoods said:

"Wow... What a beautiful design."

Legit.ng reports that regardless of everyone's opinion on the new kits, the Super Eagles will don the jersey when they return to action in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in June 2024. The team put up an impressive performance at AFCON 2023.

Read more about Super Eagles:

Super Eagles’ Osayi-Samuel fights opposition fans

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles and Fenerbahce of Turkey defender, Bright Osayi-Samuel, fought with opposition supporters.

The duel happened after the Turkish Super Lig match between Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce at the Papara Park on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

Source: Legit.ng