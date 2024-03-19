Super Eagles of Nigeria star, Alexander Iwobi, has been seen in a video in a happy mood as he heads to the national team’s camp

Iwobi is among the early birds in camp along with Ojo Olorunleke, Stanley Nwabali, Moses Simon, Jamilu Collins, Cyriel Dessers, and Bruno Onyemaechi

FCT, Abuja - Super Eagles of Nigeria and Fulham star, Alex Iwobi, has shown his excitement about the upcoming friendlies in Morocco as he heads to the national team’s camp.

Legit.ng reports that the Super Eagles are scheduled to play Ghana in a friendly game on Friday, March 22, before facing Mali on Tuesday, March 26 in Morocco.

Iwobi alongside Moses Simon, Stanley Nwabali, Jamilu Collins, Bruno Onyemaechi, Cyriel Dessers, Nathan Tella, Calvin Bassey, Semi Ajayi, Ojo Olorunleke, and Fisayo Dele -Bashiru are currently in camp.

Iwobi, who was a victim of cyber-bullying during the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 from supporters who were displeased with his performance at the tournament, could be heard singing in excitement ahead of his trip to join his international teammates.

Watch Iwobi's video below:

Iwobi's mood: Nigerians react:

After the video of Iwobi surfaced online, some internet users shared their thoughts.

Legit.ng captures some comments on X (formerly Twitter) below:

@eghoben4real1 said:

"Iwobi is back with a vengeance and a smile."

@AzeezOseni4 commented:

"We welcome him back with love."

@AbdullateefSub1 wrote:

"Your sins are forgiven."

Osimhen out of Super Eagles' matches

Meanwhile, Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and Taiwo Awoniyi of Nottingham Forest were among the players ruled out of Nigeria’s friendly games.

The Super Eagles camp for the game opened on Tuesday, March 19, but Osimhen, the reigning African Footballer of the Year, would miss the matches.

The 25-year-old has struggled with fitness in the past weeks and will not make the 22nd and 26 March friendly matches.

Finidi to take charge of Super Eagles

Still on the coming friendly matches, the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed that Finidi George will lead the Super Eagles.

After coach Jose Peseiro's contract expired when AFCON 2023 ended, the Super Eagles' coaching position became vacant.

Finidi is occupying the manager's seat in an interim capacity.

