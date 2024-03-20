Nigeria footballer, Bright Osayi-Samuel, is set to face a heavy penalty after his altercation with Trabzonspor fans

The ex-QPR defender was involved in physical combat with opposition fans after Fenerbahce's recent win over Trabzonspor in the Turkish league

Legit.ng reports that Article 44 of the Turkish football discipline regulations could indict the Super Eagles player

Trabzon, Turkey - Super Eagles of Nigeria and Fenerbahce of Turkey defender, Bright Osayi-Samuel, could get a lengthy suspension for beating Trabzonspor fans.

Legit.ng had reported how Osayi-Samuel fought with opposition supporters.

The duel happened after the Turkish Super Lig match between Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce at the Papara Park on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

In viral videos seen by Legit.ng, the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 finalist knocked down at least two fans who had violently invaded the pitch as stewards and players on the pitch interfered in the chaotic scenes.

Sports Brief quoted Turkey Leo Sports as saying Osayi-Samuel could be slammed with a suspension of up to 10 games for his part in the brawl.

The 26-year-old could face further penalties and be referred to the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) disciplinary committee; the decision to ban the defender is totally up to them.

Article 44 of the Turkish football discipline regulations states that the defender may face a suspension ranging from a few weeks to a year, at the discretion of the disciplinary committee.

Bright Osayi-Samuel is expected to plead self-defence to avoid punishment, and the hearing in the case has been scheduled for Tuesday, April 2.

