Super Eagles’ Bright Osayi Samuel Risks One year Ban in Turkey, Details Emerge
- Nigeria footballer, Bright Osayi-Samuel, is set to face a heavy penalty after his altercation with Trabzonspor fans
- The ex-QPR defender was involved in physical combat with opposition fans after Fenerbahce's recent win over Trabzonspor in the Turkish league
- Legit.ng reports that Article 44 of the Turkish football discipline regulations could indict the Super Eagles player
PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football.
Trabzon, Turkey - Super Eagles of Nigeria and Fenerbahce of Turkey defender, Bright Osayi-Samuel, could get a lengthy suspension for beating Trabzonspor fans.
Legit.ng had reported how Osayi-Samuel fought with opposition supporters.
The duel happened after the Turkish Super Lig match between Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce at the Papara Park on Sunday, March 17, 2024.
In viral videos seen by Legit.ng, the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 finalist knocked down at least two fans who had violently invaded the pitch as stewards and players on the pitch interfered in the chaotic scenes.
Sports Brief quoted Turkey Leo Sports as saying Osayi-Samuel could be slammed with a suspension of up to 10 games for his part in the brawl.
The 26-year-old could face further penalties and be referred to the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) disciplinary committee; the decision to ban the defender is totally up to them.
Article 44 of the Turkish football discipline regulations states that the defender may face a suspension ranging from a few weeks to a year, at the discretion of the disciplinary committee.
Finidi to take charge of Super Eagles in friendlies against Ghana, Mali, holds 1st meeting: "Nice 1"
Bright Osayi-Samuel is expected to plead self-defence to avoid punishment, and the hearing in the case has been scheduled for Tuesday, April 2.
Read more football-related news:
- Officials complete FA Cup semi final draw as Manchester United, Chelsea advance
- UCL quarterfinal match: Jubilation among Arsenal fans as Harry Kane suffers injury
- Man United reach FA Cup semi finals with epic extra time win over Liverpool
Ekong pleased about own Super Eagles decision
Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles' vice-captain and PAOK of Greece defender, William Troost-Ekong, named Alex Iwobi and Leon Balogun as some of the players that convinced him to carry on with the national team.
The defender disclosed that he spoke with some of the players who felt it would be a real shame if he retired abruptly.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng