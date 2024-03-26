Femi Adesina has revealed how Nigerians can help President Bola Tinubu's led federal government to succeed

The former presidential aide, at an event in Lagos on Monday, assured of a better Nigeria but noted that the citizens must play their part

Adesina called for support for Tinubu's government, a few months after Adesina launched his new book: "Working with Buhari: Reflections of a Special Adviser, Media and Publicity (2015-2023)"

Lagos state - Femi Adesina, a special adviser to ex-president Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, said Nigerians must do their best to ensure the country works.

"Support Tinubu's govt," Adesina tells Nigerians

As reported by The Nation, Adesina made this remark in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, on Monday, March 25.

The former presidential aide assured that Nigeria would get things right and the country would get better.

He said:

“My message to Nigeria at this time is just to hold the fort, this place is going to get better.

“It is our country, we don’t have another one. So we must ensure that it works because no matter where we go, we will not be first class citizens.

“Nigeria will get it right, we will get there.”

Speaking further, Adesina said that all hands must be on the deck for the country to make progress and get things right.

He however urge Nigerians to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration, The Cable reported.

“So, let us support the government, let us pray for the government and have good will towards the government and everything is good, to get better and right,” Adesina added.

