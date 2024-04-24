Asisat Lamina Oshoala has joined many Arsenal fans across the world to boo Chelsea after the Gunners thrashed them 5-0

Oshoala the forwarder on Nigeria's Super Falcon team, said on Tuesday, April 23, that Chelsea packed goals back home with a wheelbarrow

It was gathered that the match which ended 5-0 in Arsenal's favour started with a first half that saw both sides putting out equal performances

Asisat Lamina Oshoala, a Nigerian female footballer, has taunted the English football club, Chelsea, after they lost 0-5 to Arsenal on Tuesday, April 23, at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Oshoala said in pidgin English that Chelsea went home after the match with a wheelbarrow full of goals from their opponents.

The Nigerian female footballer is feeling good over Chelsea's defeat by Arsenal (Photo: @AsisatOshoala/X)

Source: Twitter

She tweeted:

"Na wheelbarrow Chelsea dey use pack goal go house today."

Sky Sports reports that during the match, Arsenal's Kai Havertz and Ben White scored twice each in a rampant second-half performance

The newspapers said that the goals came after Leandro Trossard had struck an early opener in an end-to-end first period.

The decisive win which came just three days after Arsenal bounced back from losses to Aston Villa and Bayern Munich with a 2-0 win at Wolves, gives them a three-point cushion on Liverpool in second and puts them four clear of champions Manchester City in third.

How Arsenal won emphatically

Before Arsenal's devastating second-half display, there was a more evenly-matched first period, despite Trossard converting a smart diagonal finish from Declan Rice's pass in the fourth minute.

It was gathered that the Gunners created a succession of chances to add to their lead, with Trossard seeing a deflected effort hit Djordje Petrovic after the Chelsea goalkeeper had saved brilliantly from Havertz.

Oshoala narrates how she spent her Valentine’s Day

Oshoala got the internet buzzing recently as she narrated her Valentine's Day experience.

A recent video from the former Barcelona striker revealed that she didn't have a memorable time during the love feast day.

Using a voiceover from Funke Akindele's popular TV series Jenifa's Diaries, Asisat narrated her ordeal in the dating pool, noting that the person she is interested in might not want her.

Source: Legit.ng